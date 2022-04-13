Organic Remedies Brings Unique Medical Marijuana Therapies to Patients in Bethel Park, PA

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, is celebrating the upcoming opening of its sixth Pennsylvania dispensary at 5002 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA. Organic Remedies President Eric Hauser, RPh., along with state and local dignitaries and medical marijuana advocates, cut the ceremonial ribbon during the Open House event on Wednesday, Apr. 13 at 12:00 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by local and state officials and hosted by South Hills Chamber of Commerce.



“We are proud to bring our unique brand of patient-focused healthcare to Pittsburgh patients,” said Eric Hauser, RPh., President, Organic Remedies. “Since 2018, we have been strongly focused on improving the health and wellness of Pennsylvania patients. With our newest dispensary in the greater Pittsburgh area, we are looking forward to helping even more patients realize the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana. We are also committed to becoming a vital member of the Bethel Park community by offering new employment opportunities, supporting local veterans’ organizations, participating in community outreach events, and giving back through charitable contributions.”

The new Bethel Park dispensary will provide a wide selection of therapeutic products for patients suffering from qualifying health conditions, including the company’s own line of branded products. Organic Remedies’ state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility, located in Carlisle, PA, grows dozens of strains of premium medical marijuana and produces numerous forms of the plant for a variety of health conditions. Unique among its products are Elixirs, Nano HT and Nano-emulsion Capsules, which are all formulated using a proprietary technology creating water-based products that enhance bioavailability and may be easier for some patients to digest.

The Bethel Park dispensary is expected to officially open for business Monday, Apr. 18. Delivering affordable products for patients on a budget is important to Organic Remedies. The company offers patient discounts for seniors (60 and over), military veterans, and birthdays. In addition, Organic Remedies’ rewards program offers patients increased savings along with an annual 30% OFF discount that can be used at any time during the year. Curbside and inside service is available. CanPay is accepted as an alternative to cash transactions.

New patients can visit the company’s website at www.organicremediespa.com to learn more about products and services or to schedule a free pharmacist consultation. Once the dispensary is officially open for business, only patients with a valid Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana card may enter the dispensary.

About Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies cultivates and manufactures safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified Pennsylvania patients. Organic Remedies’ dispensaries are located in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes-based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com .

