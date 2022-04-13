Feeling exposed on the public blockchain? DecentraWorld has a solution! An Ecosystem of DApps allowing full privacy on popular decentralized blockchains

Los Angeles, CA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is clearer than ever that governments around the world want to keep controlling their citizens by fighting the one thing they can’t control, the blockchain and crypto-assets. The biggest threat to them is decentralized Finance. With DeFi, we the people, create our own decentralized financial eco-systems, where we don’t need any governments or banks for our financial needs anymore, it's simply trust-less. While many governments around the world are working on unreasonable regulations, or in some cases even banning crypto as a whole, they have prepared a centralized bank digital currency, or in short CBDC. This will give them more power and control than ever, this new reality may seem like an episode from “Black Mirror”, but it is about to be the reality of most countries in the world.

The same blockchain technology that was meant to grant us privacy and freedom, will be used in the most undemocratic way against us. The CBDCs will allow governments to have full control over their citizen's finances and violate their fundamental right to privacy. Imagine that each transaction of yours is engraved publicly on your digital wallet page forever, like a tattoo that you can't get rid of. This isn't a conspiracy theory, and it will affect every one of us. CBDCs are coming and will be forced upon us in most countries around the world. The good news is that DecentraWorld has a solution, an ecosystem of open-source, trustless, and decentralized applications that offer a variety of privacy solutions on popular blockchains

DecentraWorld was founded in 2021 by a group of whitehat developers who believe in financial privacy, and freedom. Since then, DecentraWorld has grown massively in all aspects, including exposure, community, development, team, and partnerships. It seems like a lot of people support freedom.

The team's mission is to provide privacy solutions for all DeFi applications that violate users' privacy. By using the DecentraWorld ecosystem your privacy is always prioritized by default using zero-knowledge protocols. DecentraWorld's DApps allow its users to transact on popular decentralized blockchains with complete privacy and anonymity, the way it was always supposed to be. On top of that, DecentraWorld developed a unique private blockchain called DecentraChain, where your entire on-chain activity is fully private and encrypted with zero-knowledge protocols, extremely low fees (<$0.01), and quick confirmations

Within the Decentra World innovative ecosystem, we can find a variety of available DApps such as DecentraMix, DecentraSwap, DecentraWallet, and DecentraChain, their unique private blockchain. The features of these applications are explained as follows:

DecentraMix: Send/Receive funds anonymously.

DecentraMix is a non-custodial private payment protocol using zero-knowledge cryptography. It offers a private way to send/receive supported tokens without being tracked on the public blockchain. It supports the following EVM chains: Cronos (CRO), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC). Visit https://DecentraWorld.co or DecentraMix directly: https://DecentraMix.io

DecentraSwap: The first DEX that allows private swaps.

DecentraSwap combined all the popular decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and their pools into one DEX that offers a private way to swap and trade crypto-assets using zero-knowledge protocols. Every time a user makes a swap, DecentraWorld's back-end contracts process the user's tokens through DecentraMix, swap them and send the swapped tokens to any wallet the user chooses, it doesn't have to be the same wallet that initiated the swap. Allowing the DecentraSwap users to trade with no blockchain trace. You can learn more about DecentraSwap here: https://docs.decentraworld.co/decentraworld/introduction-to-decentraswap

DecentraWallet: a multi-token wallet with privacy by default.

DecentraWallet is a browser extension where people can store their crypto tokens, NFTs, make private swaps, and private transfers, using DecentraWorld's zero-knowledge privacy protocols. Helping users to keep their financial records fully private on the public blockchain. DecentraWallet was created because of the lack in privacy with the majority of multi-token wallets out there. The most popular wallets are actively invading users' privacy, storing and selling their data, and mapping their wallet addresses. DecentraWallet promises to never store their user's data, IP, track their activity, map their wallets, and they will strictly use log-free RPCs (relayers) by default. You can learn more about DecentraWallet here: https://docs.decentraworld.co/decentraworld/introduction-to-decentrawallet

DecentraChain: DecentraWorld's Unique Pro-Privacy Blockchain

DecentraChain is a layer-2 solution that offers advanced zero-knowledge privacy protocols based on ZKrollup. DecentraChain allows its users to have maximum privacy by default, with private transactions, private wallet balances, extremely cheap fees, and fast confirmations. The DEWO token is the native cryptocurrency of this blockchain. Since it's a part of the DecentraWorld ecosystem, it is integrated with all the applications on the platform, including easy bridging (cross-chain) between the DecentraChain, and all the other supported chains: (CRO, BSC, ETH, MATIC, AVAX, FTM).

Benefits of the chain:

On-chain transactions and balances are private and encrypted

Extremely low transaction fees (<$0.01)

Instantly confirmed transactions with 12-minute finality

Zero reliance on validators and miners

Offline access to transact on their chain by connecting to their satellite node will be provided (more info about this feature can be found on their documentation page).

Cross-chain friendly by default, and easy to bridge in between their chain & other supported chains mentioned above.

No registrations are required to use the chain

Learn more about DecentraChain:

https://docs.decentraworld.co/decentraworld/introduction-to-decentraworlds-blockchain

DEWO Token ($DEWO): Governance, Utility, Benefits, and Rewards

The DEWO token ($DEWO) is a utility and governance token to the DecentraWorld Ecosystem, it's also the native token of the DecentraChain blockchain. The idea behind $DEWO is to give the power to its community and reward its holders in a variety of ways. All holders of the $DEWO token can get access to DecentraWorld's governance portal, and vote on proposals that will dictate the future of the platform. Besides that, $DEWO has a variety of financial benefits, designed to be profitable to its holders by default: weekly rewards pool, airdrop for early adopters, liquidity mining, staking, cheaper platform fees, access to run profitable relayers, and early access to beta DApps.

$DEWO Token Early Access Sale (Fairlaunch: April 21st):

As you already know, early adopters of useful utility crypto-assets tend to have the biggest ROI, there are no limits to what an early investment can become. DecentraWorld decided to give early access to the $DEWO token to everyone who joins their community early enough to participate in the "Fair Launch" sale event. On April 21st, the $DEWO token will have a sale available to the community only, and the sale will last for 5 days. This sale is meant to prioritize community members, as the $DEWO token will not be available on any centralized or decentralized exchange until the 26th of April, allowing their community to get $DEWO tokens early. Considering all the applications that Decentra World offers and the strong marketing strategy that the team has prepared, there is a very high chance that the early adopters will profit greatly from $DEWO.

DecentraWorld is here to help humanity maintain its privacy, control, and financial freedom. The team will keep creating solutions to rising privacy concerns in the DeFi and Blockchain space. They call on all the freedom fighters to join their selfless force to help humanity maintain true democracy and our fundamental right to privacy. All early adopters will enjoy additional utility and financial benefits as mentioned above.

Potential users and crypto enthusiasts must visit the Decentraworld website: https://decentraworld.co/, DecentraWorld documentation page (white paper): https://docs.decentraworld.co/, and blog: https://blog.decentraworld.co to get a better understanding of DecentraWorld's ecosystem, technology, vision, values, and goals.





