PickleJar Partners With Mid-West Family Broadcasting and Shoeboxes for Soldiers

PickleJar will support Mid-West Family Broadcasting’s 95.3 The Bull’s “Shoeboxes for Soldiers 2022” radio fundraising campaign



HOUSTON, TX, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar, the live entertainment and artist payments app, announces today that it will support Mid-West Family Broadcasting’s 95.3 The Bull’s “Shoeboxes for Soldiers 2022”, a radio fundraising campaign that helps create, collect and send care packages to the armed forces deployed around the world, in partnership with Operation Shoebox. From now through May 30, listeners will be able to donate directly to Shoeboxes for Soldiers using PickleJar Insider, the app’s free broadcast-focused feature that empowers millions of radio listeners across the US a seamless way for radio stations to quickly mobilize and give back to those in need. In addition, PickleJar will donate $5 for each of the first 500 donations funded through the PickleJar app or QR code for a total of $2,500.

Donate to Shoeboxes for Soldiers here: https://bit.ly/3uFVXyC

“We are proud to be a part of such an important fundraising campaign and use PickleJar to support our troops,” said Jeff James, CEO of PickleJar. “This type of campaign is exactly what PickleJar Insider was created for – to help activate radio listeners to take part and donate to those in need.”

PickleJar’s Insider feature helps on-air personalities connect with approved nonprofits and charities in times of need to activate fans, listeners, and donors to take action and support local causes seamlessly and securely using Apple Pay, Google Pay, contactless credit, and debit cards through a simple tap to their smartphone. With Insider, PickleJar Members can follow their preferred stations and favorite radio personalities in the same way they are already following their favorite artists – all located within the PickleJar app. By simply downloading the app or scanning a unique QR code at an event, PickleJar Insider helps radio stations activate their listening audience to give back with immediate results. Insider can also be used to raise support and funds for individual or time-limited campaigns, such as natural disaster response, humanitarian or emergency relief, radio-thons, seasonal charity drives, championing a mission or advocacy, significant local events and more. As always, nonprofits and associated causes keep 100% of all money raised.

"We're so thrilled to partner with PickleJar to help show our brave men and women deployed all around that we're thinking about them, that we are proud of them, and that we are grateful for their on-going sacrifices,” said Gordon Mays, Brand Manager of WRTB-FM (95.3 The Bull). “Oftentimes it's very hard to feel like you are properly thanking a service member, but we've found that a surprise care package full of life's awesome treats, including essentials and conveniences, and thank you letters can help shorten the distance between home and deployment, if even for a moment. That human part of it is really important."

Founded on the idea that artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents, PickleJar is a suite of Artist-First technologies developed with a simple idea – “help others achieve the greatest value for their creative talents and visionary pursuits.” PickleJar’s gaming-inspired features give fans instant access to the performer through private direct messages and picture sharing – earning them loyalty rewards, achievement badges and exclusive giveaways. Most importantly, artists receive 100% of funds sent by fans through the PickleJar platform. See PickleJar.com for more information.

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar believes artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents. Our peer-to-peer payment technology and proprietary performance management tools make it frictionless to receive, manage and move money for musicians, content creators and artists of all kinds on any stage, streaming platform or street corner. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of our leadership team, we have launched the first social payments app specifically built to put the #ArtistFirst. The cashless tipping app creates direct engagement between artists and fan, then tokenizes loyalty through a unique rewards program. We are committed to empowering people to maximize their earning potential and realizing their financial freedom in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “world’s biggest tip jar” at PickleJar.com.

About Mid-West Family Broadcasting:

Founded in 1956 by William E. Walker, Mid-West Family has been connecting people for over 60 years under Walker’s singular belief: when a radio station serves its community well, the station and community are both bound to profit accordingly. Always locally owned and operated, Mid-West Family has since grown to span eight regional markets, evolving as a media company to not only provide top local radio programming and advertising but also hit events, interactive and digital experiences that connect audiences and advertisers alike. Through decades of media disruption – from Napster to iPod and Spotify to whatever comes next – Mid-West Family remains strong by providing subscription-free entertainment and local familiarity across airwaves and online, through smart speakers and apps. Learn more at midwestfamilyrockford.com.

About Operation Shoebox:

Operation Shoebox embraces a practical mission of providing hands-on support for our troops deployed overseas and returning home. It is the mission of Operation Shoebox to meet the needs of every hero with dignity and appreciation. Whether it looks like packing coffee, socks, toothpaste, and sports gear into care packages or sending letters of encouragement, whether it looks like organizing fundraisers or collecting supplies for homeless veterans, Operation Shoebox is committed to treating every hero with care and honor. Learn more at www.operationshoebox.com.

