First Mom and Baby In-Utero Fetal Surgery in Utah Reunited with Intermountain Primary Children’s and U of U Health Medical Team

Salt Lake City, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after a specialized medical team at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and University of Utah Health performed the first in-utero fetal surgery in the state of Utah – the young patient and her family will reunite with her caregivers to celebrate this successful Utah medical milestone.

The complex, often life-saving surgery is available at only a few hospitals nationwide and now includes the Utah Fetal Center. The procedure is performed only by specially trained pediatric surgeons, with extensive planning and care for the mother and unborn child. Fetal surgeries are a game-changer in expert care that can significantly improve health outcomes for newborns.

“The surgery is so complex that only a handful of hospitals in the country can perform it,” said Stephen Fenton, MD, a pediatric surgeon with University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and director of Utah Fetal Center. “We now have the partnership, expertise, and facilities to perform these fetal surgeries here in Utah so families don’t have to travel across the country to access this innovative procedure.”

The fetal surgery is made possible through a partnership between University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Alisha Keyworth of Victor, Idaho, and her unborn baby were the first to undergo the surgery one year ago, on April 6, 2021. During an ultrasound, doctors discovered her fetus had Spina Bifida, a condition that leaves an area of the spine open and nerves exposed.

At the newly created Utah Fetal Center, doctors performed surgery on the fetus to address the anomaly at 25 weeks gestation. The fetal spine then was able to heal as part of its natural development. A month after her surgery Keyworth needed an emergency c-section and gave birth to her daughter Abigail, who is now 11 months old.

The procedure and later, the birth of the child, take place at University of Utah Hospital. After the child is born, the infant is taken to Primary Children’s Hospital, which is connected by a sky bridge. The infant receives care at the Primary Children’s newborn intensive care unit before going home.

“I’m so excited to celebrate the one-year milestone of Abigail’s surgery, and to see her doing so well. I still can’t believe what a miracle it is to have this type of surgery available and not have to travel across the country to get it,” said Keyworth. “Abigail now has a better shot at a healthier, happier life because of this procedure.”

Fetal surgery is part of Intermountain Healthcare’s “Primary Promise” to create the nation’s model health system for children. This multi-faceted plan and investment of at least $500 million in children’s health will be shared by Intermountain Healthcare and community philanthropic support through an emerging campaign organized by Intermountain Foundation.

“Fetal surgery provides life-saving treatments and care coordination to expectant mothers and their unborn babies, giving children greater opportunities to grow and thrive,” said Katy Welkie, RN, MBA, CEO of Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health. “By receiving this care all in one place it helps relieve the stress and anxiety that comes with a life changing diagnosis.

Spina bifida occurs in 1 of every 3,000 U.S. births, but is slightly more common in Utah. In the past, Utah women had to travel long distances to have the procedure and stay in a city far from home for months to receive the care that they needed.

In many cases the burden was so great, women chose to wait until the after their baby was born to have surgery to fix the condition. Doctors note waiting to fix spina bifida isn’t optimal either because there’s more room for complications to arise.

Fetal surgery also can address other anomalies of the heart and lungs when caught early.

“Having fetal surgery is a game-changer for the way we care for patients and their families,” said Dr. Fenton.

Keyworth says her daughter has had some setbacks since her birth, but for the most part is happy and doing well. Abigail will need more follow up care throughout her childhood.

Intermountain’s effort to create the model health system for children is designed to help children like Abigail with the help of an emerging philanthropic campaign.

This campaign is led by four civic and community business leaders: Gail Miller, owner and board chair of Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and chair of the Intermountain Healthcare Board of Trustees; Crystal Maggelet, chair and CEO of FJ Management Inc. and Intermountain Healthcare trustee; Steve Lund, co-founder and executive board chair of Nu Skin Enterprises; and most recently, Spencer Zwick, co-founder and managing partner of Solamere Capital and former senior advisor to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

###

ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE

Based in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,800 employed physicians and advanced practice providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than 1 million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

Attachments