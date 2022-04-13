GroveToken Announces New Released Gem

Dubai, UAE, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GroveToken is one of the few tokens that combine virtual currency investment with real business investments, with utilities covering everything in the virtual world with a green edge.





Creating a healthier and wealthier world for everyone led to the creation of Grove.

At Grove, we aim to combine blockchain technology with the world phenomenon of decentralized currency to pay back a planet that usually suffers from reckless human technological advancement while also allowing us to get paid.

Led by a team of professionals with over 100 years of combined experience in marketing, IT, retail, and business, GroveToken will include:

GroveKeeper, the first ‘green wallet.’ Retail integration Grove credit card Metaverse GreenOasis, the first ‘green exchange.’

Backed by a robust business model that will focus on:

Hydroponic farming

Solar farming

Water desalination

Recycling

GroveToken plans to take advantage of its personal and business connections in Dubai to build its first Hydroponic farm there, which will be used as a display model to market and sell to others.



The hydroponic farm market work is already underway, with a predicted growth of $18 Billion a year in three years.



The concept is simple: Token will invest into the business, and the business will invest profit back into the Token in the form of buyback and burn and marketing.



GroveToken had a historical launch reaching a $43 million market cap in the first 30 minutes and 1300 holders in less than a month and offering staking and farming with a guaranteed minimum return of 12% per annum, adding to that a 3% reflection.



You can access our staking and farming directly from our dashboard.

Grove is predicted to be one of the most successful projects in the crypto market, with much achieved already.

GroveToken is a registered Dubai LLC business, and all founders are fully doxxed.

You can buy Grove directly by using your credit card, on pancakeswap.finance or using Bitmart exchange.



Don’t wait too long to be part of the future, and check out what we’re all about on https://www.grovetoken.com/



Be a Grover!



