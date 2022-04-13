Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Named Among Top Hospitals by Jersey’s Best Magazine

Paramus, NJ, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARAMUS, NJ– Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, New Jersey’s largest hospital and a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is pleased to announce that the Medical Center has been named amongst the top hospitals in New Jersey when it comes to hospital reputation, according to the latest ranking from renowned health care research and information company, Castle Connolly. Ranking results are based on the votes of more than 1,100 physicians and reflect Bergen New Bridge’s strong reputation with physicians throughout the state. To see the entire list, visit https://newbridgehealth.pub/JerseyBestTopHospital

“I am incredibly proud of our staff and their commitment to the communities we serve. This recognition further validates Bergen New Bridge’s dedication to providing the highest levels of quality, safe, and compassionate care while focusing on the patient/resident/physician experience,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge. “We are proud to be recognized by doctors throughout our state and by the communities we serve, and we are grateful for the reputation we have built.”

About Bergen New Bridge Medical Center

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth largest, publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

The Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. It is a leading provider of COVID 19 testing, vaccinations and therapeutics.

Bergen New Bridge is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2020. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org

