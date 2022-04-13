A Resolution of the Government regarding the transfer of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB shares

English Lithuanian

The Government of the Republic of Lithuania adopted a resolution, whereby all state-owned and by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania by the right of trust possessed 10,120,000 (ten million one hundred twenty thousand) ordinary registered shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 10 (ten) and all together granting 100 (one hundred) percent of the votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, are transferred to the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania for possess, use and to dispose the right of trust.

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a company established by Lithuania’s Ministry of Economy and Innovation which is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state’s contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt

Robertas Vyšniauskas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 659 38315

E-mail: Robertas.vysniauskas@vika.lt

