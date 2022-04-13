Christopher “Chris” Neros Joins First Fed as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fed Bank, subsidiary of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (“Company”), today announced that Christopher “Chris” Neros has joined the executive team as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.



"Chris is a well-respected leader with a successful track record of business development, relationship management, and team leadership. He will bring valuable experience and strategic direction to our lending initiatives,” said Matt Deines, President and CEO of First Fed Bank and FNWB.

"First Fed is on an exciting growth trajectory, anchored by a 100-year legacy of outstanding service. I look forward to strengthening our business relationships by collaborating with our team, our partners, and our customers on business opportunities,” said Neros.

Prior to joining First Fed, Neros held lending and leadership roles for over 15 years at Peoples Bank in Bellingham, WA. As Chief Lending Officer at Peoples, Neros oversaw bank-wide lending strategy of all commercial and marine lending activities. He was formerly a member of the loan committee for Northwest Business Development Association and a volunteer Kenpo instructor.

Prior to moving to Washington, Neros gained 10 years of lending and retail banking experience at First National Bank Alaska. While in Sitka, he was active in the community as a Board Member for the Sitka Economic Development Association, Center for Community, and Sitka Tribal Enterprises.

Neros earned a BBA in Marketing from the University of Alaska Anchorage, an MBA from Regis University in Colorado, and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a bank holding company engaged in investment activities including the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a community-oriented financial institution which has served customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a fully array of financial products and services for individuals, small business, and commercial customers. Additionally, First Fed focuses on strategic partnerships with financial technology (“fintech”) companies to develop and deploy digitally focused financial solutions to meet customers’ needs on a broader scale. FNWB also invests in fintech companies directly as well as through select venture capital partners. In 2021, the Company entered a joint venture to found Quin, a fintech focused on financial wellness and lifestyle protection for consumers nationwide. Other fintech partnership initiatives include banking-as-a-service, digital payments and marketplace lending. FNWB was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1d416e9-0b1a-40e7-898e-0afc01aee235