Cobalt Introduces its New-Generation R33 Sterndrive Luxury Runabout

NEODESHA, Kan., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To provide day boaters with even more comfort and room, premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of the all-new R33 Sterndrive luxury runabout. Offering sleek lines, agile handling, superb performance and advanced appointments, the R33 Sterndrive is a yacht-certified example of bigger being better – and faster: Driven by Volvo or Mercruiser twin engines generating up to 860 horsepower, the R33 can reach speeds in excess of 60 mph.



The R33 continues Cobalt’s trend toward contemporary design, with its deeper cockpit and greater freeboard, which in turn enable a more spacious interior and larger bow and cockpit areas. Along with such standard amenities as a Garmin glass cockpit with multiple touchscreen displays, ultra-fast USB-C charging stations, 42 (!) cupholders, a wealth of storage space, an integral swim step and a cabin that accommodates sleeping as well as seating. The R33’s unique offerings include the industry’s first Harman Kardon premier marine audio system – a Cobalt exclusive – along with a Seakeeper gyroscopic stabilization system.

In addition to an array of color and audio system configurations, functional options include a choice of L-seating or a galley, a removable Ice Mule soft-sided portable cooler, a solid teak dinette table, even larger 12” Garmin display panels, stainless steel LED docking lights, a side-entry door and RGB accent lights. Also available are a smart TV for broadband streaming; a hydraulically actuated swim platform; ‘Fresco Chil’ upholstery that reduces temperatures by up to 20° F. on dark surfaces; a dash-mounted mobile phone cradle with wireless charging; an intuitive joystick docking controller; teak flooring for the cockpit, cabin, head and swim platform; and the first one-touch, all-electric planar folding tower and sunshade.

“Incorporating a wealth of innovative technology to enhance the day boating experience, the new R33 Sterndrive features advancements in design, luxury, convenience and overall performance,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s president. “We’re looking forward to sharing this exciting boating statement with our dealers and the boating public,” he added.

Currently entering production, the Cobalt R33 Sterndrive is available for order through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa2b2b52-9190-4b94-897e-2ebc98482a4b