Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQCM: SAVA), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQGS: COIN), HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQCM: HYRE), and Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQCM: LGVN)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQCM: SAVA)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against Cassava alleging Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences’ claims for simulfilam’s efficacy had been overstated; (ii) the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences’ claims for simulfilam’s efficacy were biased; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ positive statements during the Class Period about Cassava Sciences’ business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQGS: COIN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Coinbase alleging that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQCM: HYRE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of HyreCar alleging that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (ii) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (iii) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (iv) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (v) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies, and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (vi) as a result, HyreCar’s operations and prospects were misrepresented because HyreCar was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar’s purported gross margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), and net loss trajectories.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQCM: LGVN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against LGVN alleging that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lomecel-B was not as effective in treating aging frailty as Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, Lomecel-B's clinical and commercial prospects with respect to aging frailty were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

