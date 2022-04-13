Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP), FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS), and QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against BMBL alleging that, BMBL failed to disclose that: (i) Bumble’s paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and Bumble had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (ii) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (iii) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from Bumble’s transition of its payment platform; and (iv) as a result, Bumble’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the registration statement had represented.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into alleged materially false and misleading statements made by KRBP in violation of federal securities law.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against FCFS alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose adverse facts about FirstCash’s business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them, as follows: that FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the Military Lending Act ("MLA"); that FirstCash’s financial results were, in substantial part, the product of the Company’s violations of the MLA; and that as a result of the foregoing, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational and financial harm if the Company’s violations of the MLA were ever publicly disclosed.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against QS alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company’s purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (ii) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

