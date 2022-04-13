Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQGS: DKNG), Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc., and Renovacare, Inc. (OTC-BB: RCAR)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of ATI alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an ATI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQGS: DKNG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of DraftKings alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SBTech had a history of unlawful operations; (ii) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (iii) the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against ELMS alleging Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS’s previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS’s earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company’s Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Renovacare, Inc. (OTC-BB: RCAR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against RenovaCare alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that RenovaCare engaged in a promotional campaign to issue misleading statements to artificially inflate the Company’s stock price; (2) that, when the OTC Markets inquired, RenovaCare issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party’s promotional materials; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures were defective; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

