Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Clarivate Plc. (NYSE: CLVT), NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP), Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK), and Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Clarivate Plc. (NYSE: CLVT)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Clarivate alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against NRx alleging Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ZYESAMI EUA Application contained insufficient data regarding the potential benefits and risks of ZYESAMI; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ZYESAMI EUA Application in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Shattuck alleging that the materials supporting the IPO and Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was not solid; (ii) Takeda and Shattuck would “mutually agree” to terminate the Collaboration Agreement in essentially one year; (iii) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of SLI alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

