Electric Last Mile Solutions Stock Alert: Former Shareholders of Forum Merger III Corp. May Have Legal Claims - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Forum Merger III Corporation (“Forum”) now known as Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ("Electric Last Mile Solutions," “ELMS”) (NASDAQ: ELMS) breached their fiduciary duties to Forum’s shareholders.



On June 24, 2021, Forum shareholders of record as of May 20, 2021 approved a merger between Forum and ELMS.

On February 1, 2022, after the market closed, ELMS announced that certain executives had resigned following an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors of ELMS.



On March 11, 2022, Electric Last Mile Solutions announced that the SEC is investigating matters discussed in previous filings of ELMS, including disagreements with an accounting firm and compliance with NASDAQ’s listing rules.

