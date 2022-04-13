Credit Acceptance Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

Southfield, Michigan , April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named, for the eighth time in nine years, to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. This highly competitive list, to which thousands of organizations apply, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. We are proud to be ranked #49 out of the best companies in America.

At Credit Acceptance, we believe everyone deserves a chance at a better financial future. For 50 years, we have been providing consumers with less than prime credit an opportunity to improve their lives by obtaining a vehicle through our nationwide network of dealers. Our great culture puts our team members in the best position to help our dealers and customers succeed, which in turn changes the lives of our shareholders by creating greater financial success.

“We believe in taking care of our team members and can be proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer. “Once again being named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list highlights what all of us that work here already know—we have a unique and amazing culture. We strive to create a workplace where team members look forward to coming to work each day—whether in person or virtually—because they know Credit Acceptance can positively change their life and they in turn can change the lives of our dealers and customers.”

Over the years, our product has positively changed the lives of thousands of dealers and millions of customers. Customers like Kyle C. from Buffalo, New York. Kyle had recently graduated from high school and needed a vehicle to get back and forth to college. He was driving an unreliable vehicle that broke down on the side of the road. The vehicle was old, and it was cost prohibitive to repair it. Kyle was 18 at the time, with no credit history and no one to cosign. He tried and failed to find a lender that would take a chance on him. We were able to finance Kyle’s purchase of a reliable vehicle. He returned our faith in him by making all his payments. Not only did he pay but with our encouragement he paid on time, which he said had a dramatic impact on his credit score. He ended up trading in the vehicle he financed with us for a newer vehicle financed at a lower interest rate. A short time later he bought his first home at the age of 20.

The 100 Best Companies is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work® and Fortune based on employee feedback. In past years, Credit Acceptance has also been ranked as a Best Workplace for Financial Services and Insurance, Millennials, and Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune.

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Great Place to Work® analyzed more than 870,000 confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. To see the complete 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, visit greatplacetowork.com .

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.