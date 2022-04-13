Cuyahoga Community College Provides Free Healthcare for Students and Dependents

EXTON, Pa., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) will now provide its students and their dependents free, 24/7 access to medical and behavioral health services through SwiftMD's telemedicine platform. As part of their tuition, students can contact a doctor or counselor via the platform's app, website, or by phone to treat an extensive list of acute illnesses as well as counseling services, including for crisis assistance.

SwiftMD is a leading provider in telemedicine that offers virtual access to U.S.-trained, board-certified physicians and master's level counselors. The behavioral health component is designed to supplement and support Tri-C's counseling services to help meet the growing need for mental healthcare for students.

"SwiftMD has set out to eliminate the barriers that prevent so many students from accessing quality, affordable healthcare. It is an honor to work alongside Tri-C to provide students with an unmatched quality of care. We are especially excited about the impact the behavioral health component can have on the overall well-being of Tri-C's student population," said John Lawlor, SwiftMD's president and CEO.

"Our goal is to assist and aid our students every step of the way while at Tri-C. A crucial component of this is making sure they remain healthy, both mentally and physically, so they can achieve the success we know they are capable of. This program is part of our total commitment to support our students and their families by creating a positive and nurturing environment," said Tri-C Westshore Campus President Janice Taylor-Heard.

SwiftMD's online medical services will help students and their dependents avoid the costs and wait times for medical visits to their Primary Care Physician, Urgent Care, or Emergency Room. The SwiftMD medical team can treat a range of common, minor conditions and work with the student's pharmacy of choice for prescriptions. Access will also benefit students by cutting down on leaves of absence or withdrawals due to illness. This is especially of value to the students at Tri-C, many of whom are working adults, some with children of their own.

About SwiftMD

SwiftMD is a leading telemedicine platform of choice for providers and their patients. The platform provides a quick and easy way for patients and caregivers to connect with physicians for non-emergency medical care. Unlike other telemedicine providers, SwiftMD offers a platform with access to exclusive physicians, and has the highest utilization in the industry, with an ROI guarantee. To learn more, visit www.swiftmd.com or email jmccrary@swiftmd.com.

About Cuyahoga Community College

Serving nearly 20,000 students each year, Tri-C is a public community college that offers over 1,000 courses in associate degree programs through traditional classroom settings and distance learning services. The college serves Cleveland and the surrounding communities and is the oldest community college within the state. Contact anthony.moujaes@tri-c.edu for more information.

