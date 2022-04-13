On the heels of announcing the largest schedule of any combat league, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PRESENTS the most exciting fight of the year: ANDY RUIZ JR. VS. TYRONE SPONG

Triller recently announced it had entered into a go public transaction with Seachange (Nasdaq: SEAC)



Heavyweight Fight of The Year expected to fill 80,000 seat arena;

Plaza de Toros, and set 2022 PPV Records

Click Here for Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Tyrone Spong Sizzle Reel

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following up on their Just Released Massive Schedule of Extraordinary Events in 2022, Triller Fight Club has announced a Mega-Heavyweight Clash between Former Unified Heavyweight World Champion Andy ‘The Destroyer’ Ruiz Jr., (34-2, 22 KOs), of Imperial, CA and Top Rated and Undefeated Contender Tyrone ‘King of the Ring’ Spong, (14-0, 13 KOs) of Paramaribo, Suriname set for Saturday, July 16 and emanating from the historic Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico.

The ten-round main event will headline a tremendous boxing card broadcast on Pay-Per-View. The entire broadcast will be produced by Nigel Lythgoe, award-winning producer of “So You Think You Can Dance” and “American Idol” who has brought his captivating new look and feel of combat sports to Triller Fight Club events as the creative partner, visionary and executive producer. Information on advance tickets for the live event will be forthcoming.

“Triller Fight Club is dedicated to delivering a steady roster of content with something for everyone. This mega-event is set to give the most discerning boxing and MMA fans the most exciting fight of the year while surrounding it with a festival that is sure to deliver for all ages, combat sports fans or not,” said Nigel Lythgoe.

The 32-year-old Ruiz shocked the sports world, becoming the first Mexican heavyweight world champion on June 1, 2019, with a remarkable seventh-round knockout of undefeated, unified world champion Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden. Most recently, Ruiz was victorious in dominant fashion with a 12-round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Chris Arreola on May 1, 2021, in Carson, CA.

The popular fan-favorite Ruiz is guided by perennial Trainer of the Year, Eddy Reynoso, who counts boxing’s #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and World Champion Oscar Valdez among his stable in San Diego, CA.

A world champion kickboxer with a wealth of international accolades, the heavy-handed Spong, currently training in South Florida, returns to the squared circle following a second-round knockout of Jeyson Minda in Merida, Mexico. Eleven of his thirteen knockouts have come within the first two rounds of his fourteen victories. He is the holder of the WBC Latino Heavyweight and WBO Latino Heavyweight Titles.

“Triller and Fight Club like to trailblaze. We have high expectations for this event. It matches the world’s best heavyweights in boxing and MMA in a battle to determine who is the best. Surrounding it with a Trillerfest where the best musicians, Verzuz, sports, and celebrity events will bookend this historic fight,” said David Tetreault, President of Triller Fight Club.

Opened in 1946, Plaza de Toros is the world’s largest bullring. In 2004, It played host to the third fight between Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and former world champion Frankie Randall.

A full schedule of events and additional fights for this evening of world-class boxing will be announced shortly.

Launched less than two years ago, Triller Fight Club has already sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views in the past year, making it one of the top-selling combat sports/entertainment platforms. TrillerVerz's widely acclaimed monthly series, including world-class professional boxing and musical Verzuz battles, has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 6,000,000 views.

Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed by SeaChange (NASD: SEAC).

This Triller Fight Club PPV event will be carried in North America across all traditional PPV TV platforms, including cable, satellite & telco TV PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), among others, as well as leading operators in Canada. It will also be offered to commercial outlets via Joe Hand Promotions and globally via digital streaming to all major outlets.



**HOW TO WATCH THE July 16 event via Worldwide Streaming **

Digitally broadcast via FITE

and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, IPTV, game controller, and OTT apps, as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub.com

Follow Triller Fight Club on social media:

Instagram: @Triller, @TrillerFightClub

Twitter: @Triller, @TrillerFight

Facebook: @TrillerFightClub

Media Contact:

Bernie Bahrmasel

Triller Fight Club

BernieBahrmasel@yahoo.com

+1 773 592-2986

About Triller:

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns Fight Club and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

ABOUT FITE

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment, offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 6MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications’ Blue Curve IPTV, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn, and Facebook . FITE: It’s ON.

About Joe Hand Promotions:

Joe Hand Promotions (JHP) is the pioneer of the Out of Home sports content distribution market in the U.S. As a full-service sports and entertainment media consultant and distributor, JHP works closely with their commercial partners to help them provide the best viewing experience in their establishments.

About iNDemand:

iNDemand is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. iNDemand is a company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. iNDemand delivers great content to more than 80 million homes and has distribution deals with more than 150 companies. For more information, go to indemand.com.