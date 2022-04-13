Zymergen to Report Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) today announced it will report preliminary financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The company’s management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its results.



A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.zymergen.com/.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. We partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world.

Investor Contact

investors@zymergen.com

