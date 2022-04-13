Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2022

| Source: Goodfellow Inc. Goodfellow Inc.

Delson, Quebec, CANADA

DELSON, Quebec, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2022. The Company reported net earnings of $5.1 million or $0.60 per share compared to net earnings of $3.8 million or $0.44 per share a year ago.

Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 28, 2022 were $129.4 million compared to $119.4 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 8% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 21% and export sales decreased 8% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $0.8 million.

Demand from residential, manufacturing, retail and industrial sectors delivered for Goodfellow a strong start to fiscal 2022. The uncharacteristic demand for this period is carried over from a busy Q4 2021 and is set against uncertain and disrupted global markets. Despite these conditions, the Company performed very well by focusing on the diversity of its offering, smart logistics solutions and increased customer communications.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.


GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 
For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) 
Unaudited  
   
 For the three months ended
 February 28
2022		February 28
2021
 $$
   
Sales129,365119,433
Expenses  
Cost of goods sold101,25693,992
Selling, administrative and general expenses20,43819,639
Net financial costs564568
 122,258114,199
   
Earnings before income taxes7,1075,234
   
Income taxes1,9901,465
   
Total comprehensive income5,1173,769
   
   
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted0.600.44


GOODFELLOW INC.   
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position   
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited		   
    
 As atAs atAs at
 February 28
2022		November 30
2021		February 28
2021
 $$$
Assets   
Current Assets   
Cash3,0384,2534,045
Trade and other receivables71,10463,24670,143
Income taxes receivable2,679-79
Inventories129,308109,78795,798
Prepaid expenses12,4824,1894,339
Total Current Assets218,611181,475174,404
    
Non-Current Assets   
Property, plant and equipment29,89130,02230,709
Intangible assets2,5002,6503,077
Right-of-use assets13,37012,26213,629
Defined benefit plan asset10,41110,3971,933
Other assets785785785
Total Non-Current Assets56,95756,11650,133
Total Assets275,568237,591224,537
    
Liabilities   
Current Liabilities   
Bank indebtedness50,4409,24634,928
Trade and other payables37,59037,89743,494
Income taxes payable-9,022-
Provision2,1722,1471,484
Dividend payable3,425-2,569
Current portion of lease liabilities4,3954,2564,301
Total Current Liabilities98,02262,56886,776
    
Non-Current Liabilities   
Lease liabilities11,75510,92412,546
Deferred income taxes3,1513,1511,597
Defined benefit plan obligation--1,189
Total Non-Current Liabilities14,90614,07515,332
Total Liabilities112,92876,643102,108
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Share capital9,4249,4249,424
Retained earnings153,216151,524113,005
 162,640160,948122,429
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity275,568237,591224,537




GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

  
 For the three months ended
 

 		February 28
2022		February 28
2021
 $$
Operating Activities  
Net earnings5,1173,769
Adjustments for:  
Depreciation and amortization of:  
    Property, plant and equipment575 627
    Intangible assets150 161
    Right-of-use assets1,050 1,013
Accretion expense on provision25 11
Income taxes1,990 1,465
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(25)(8)
Interest expense114 148
Interest on lease liabilities131 154
Funding in (excess) deficit of pension plan expense(14)19
Other(1)(5)
 9,1127,354
   
Changes in non-cash working capital items(35,954)(2,968)
Interest paid(270)(317)
Income taxes paid(13,691)(6,403)
 (49,915)(9,688)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (40,803)(2,334)
   
Financing Activities  
Net increase in bank loans11,000 2,000
Net increase in banker’s acceptances21,000 3,000
Payment of lease liabilities(1,187)(1,116)
Dividend paid-(2,141)
 30,8131,743
   
Investing Activities  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(444)(188)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment25 -
 (419)(188)
   
Net cash outflow(10,409)(779)
Cash position, beginning of period(2,993)(1,104)
Cash position, end of period(13,402)(1,883)
   
Cash position is comprised of:  
Cash3,038 4,045
Bank overdraft(16,440)(5,928)
 (13,402)(1,883)


GOODFELLOW INC.   
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity   
For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021   
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited		   
    
 Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
 $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 20209,424111,805121,229
Net earnings-3,7693,769
Total comprehensive income-3,7693,769
    
Transactions with owners of the Company   

Dividend

-(2,569)(2,569)
Balance as at February 28, 20219,424113,005122,429
    
Balance as at November 30, 2021
9,424151,524160,948

Net earnings

-5,1175,117
Total comprehensive income
-5,1175,117

Transactions with owners of the Company		   

Dividend

-(3,425)(3,425)

Balance as at February 28, 2022
9,424
153,216
162,640


From:Goodfellow Inc.
 Patrick Goodfellow
 President and CEO
 T: 450 635-6511
 F: 450 635-3730
 info@goodfellowinc.com

Tags

Goodfellow Results résultats quarter trimestre

Related Links