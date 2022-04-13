Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2022

DELSON, Quebec, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2022. The Company reported net earnings of $5.1 million or $0.60 per share compared to net earnings of $3.8 million or $0.44 per share a year ago.
Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 28, 2022 were $129.4 million compared to $119.4 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 8% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 21% and export sales decreased 8% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $0.8 million.
Demand from residential, manufacturing, retail and industrial sectors delivered for Goodfellow a strong start to fiscal 2022. The uncharacteristic demand for this period is carried over from a busy Q4 2021 and is set against uncertain and disrupted global markets. Despite these conditions, the Company performed very well by focusing on the diversity of its offering, smart logistics solutions and increased customer communications.
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021
|(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|For the three months ended
|February 28
2022
|February 28
2021
|$
|$
|Sales
|129,365
|119,433
|Expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|101,256
|93,992
|Selling, administrative and general expenses
|20,438
|19,639
|Net financial costs
|564
|568
|122,258
|114,199
|Earnings before income taxes
|7,107
|5,234
|Income taxes
|1,990
|1,465
|Total comprehensive income
|5,117
|3,769
|Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted
|0.60
|0.44
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|As at
|As at
|As at
|February 28
2022
|November 30
2021
|February 28
2021
|$
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash
|3,038
|4,253
|4,045
|Trade and other receivables
|71,104
|63,246
|70,143
|Income taxes receivable
|2,679
|-
|79
|Inventories
|129,308
|109,787
|95,798
|Prepaid expenses
|12,482
|4,189
|4,339
|Total Current Assets
|218,611
|181,475
|174,404
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|29,891
|30,022
|30,709
|Intangible assets
|2,500
|2,650
|3,077
|Right-of-use assets
|13,370
|12,262
|13,629
|Defined benefit plan asset
|10,411
|10,397
|1,933
|Other assets
|785
|785
|785
|Total Non-Current Assets
|56,957
|56,116
|50,133
|Total Assets
|275,568
|237,591
|224,537
|Liabilities
|Current Liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|50,440
|9,246
|34,928
|Trade and other payables
|37,590
|37,897
|43,494
|Income taxes payable
|-
|9,022
|-
|Provision
|2,172
|2,147
|1,484
|Dividend payable
|3,425
|-
|2,569
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|4,395
|4,256
|4,301
|Total Current Liabilities
|98,022
|62,568
|86,776
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|11,755
|10,924
|12,546
|Deferred income taxes
|3,151
|3,151
|1,597
|Defined benefit plan obligation
|-
|-
|1,189
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|14,906
|14,075
|15,332
|Total Liabilities
|112,928
|76,643
|102,108
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Share capital
|9,424
|9,424
|9,424
|Retained earnings
|153,216
|151,524
|113,005
|162,640
|160,948
|122,429
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|275,568
|237,591
|224,537
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021
|(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|For the three months ended
|
|February 28
2022
|February 28
2021
|$
|$
|Operating Activities
|Net earnings
|5,117
|3,769
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of:
|Property, plant and equipment
|575
|627
|Intangible assets
|150
|161
|Right-of-use assets
|1,050
|1,013
|Accretion expense on provision
|25
|11
|Income taxes
|1,990
|1,465
|Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(25)
|(8)
|Interest expense
|114
|148
|Interest on lease liabilities
|131
|154
|Funding in (excess) deficit of pension plan expense
|(14)
|19
|Other
|(1)
|(5)
|9,112
|7,354
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|(35,954)
|(2,968)
|Interest paid
|(270)
|(317)
|Income taxes paid
|(13,691)
|(6,403)
|(49,915)
|(9,688)
|Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|(40,803)
|(2,334)
|Financing Activities
|Net increase in bank loans
|11,000
|2,000
|Net increase in banker’s acceptances
|21,000
|3,000
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(1,187)
|(1,116)
|Dividend paid
|-
|(2,141)
|30,813
|1,743
|Investing Activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(444)
|(188)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|25
|-
|(419)
|(188)
|Net cash outflow
|(10,409)
|(779)
|Cash position, beginning of period
|(2,993)
|(1,104)
|Cash position, end of period
|(13,402)
|(1,883)
|Cash position is comprised of:
|Cash
|3,038
|4,045
|Bank overdraft
|(16,440)
|(5,928)
|(13,402)
|(1,883)
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
|For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021
|(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|Share
Capital
|Retained
Earnings
|Total
|$
|$
|$
|Balance as at November 30, 2020
|9,424
|111,805
|121,229
|Net earnings
|-
|3,769
|3,769
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|3,769
|3,769
|Transactions with owners of the Company
Dividend
|-
|(2,569)
|(2,569)
|Balance as at February 28, 2021
|9,424
|113,005
|122,429
|Balance as at November 30, 2021
|9,424
|151,524
|160,948
Net earnings
|-
|5,117
|5,117
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|5,117
|5,117
Transactions with owners of the Company
Dividend
|-
|(3,425)
|(3,425)
|Balance as at February 28, 2022
|9,424
|153,216
|162,640
|From:
|Goodfellow Inc.
|Patrick Goodfellow
|President and CEO
|T: 450 635-6511
|F: 450 635-3730
|info@goodfellowinc.com