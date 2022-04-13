Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2022

English French

DELSON, Quebec, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2022. The Company reported net earnings of $5.1 million or $0.60 per share compared to net earnings of $3.8 million or $0.44 per share a year ago.

Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 28, 2022 were $129.4 million compared to $119.4 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 8% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 21% and export sales decreased 8% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $0.8 million.

Demand from residential, manufacturing, retail and industrial sectors delivered for Goodfellow a strong start to fiscal 2022. The uncharacteristic demand for this period is carried over from a busy Q4 2021 and is set against uncertain and disrupted global markets. Despite these conditions, the Company performed very well by focusing on the diversity of its offering, smart logistics solutions and increased customer communications.

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended February 28

2022 February 28

2021 $ $ Sales 129,365 119,433 Expenses Cost of goods sold 101,256 93,992 Selling, administrative and general expenses 20,438 19,639 Net financial costs 564 568 122,258 114,199 Earnings before income taxes 7,107 5,234 Income taxes 1,990 1,465 Total comprehensive income 5,117 3,769 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 0.60 0.44





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at As at February 28

2022 November 30

2021 February 28

2021 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 3,038 4,253 4,045 Trade and other receivables 71,104 63,246 70,143 Income taxes receivable 2,679 - 79 Inventories 129,308 109,787 95,798 Prepaid expenses 12,482 4,189 4,339 Total Current Assets 218,611 181,475 174,404 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 29,891 30,022 30,709 Intangible assets 2,500 2,650 3,077 Right-of-use assets 13,370 12,262 13,629 Defined benefit plan asset 10,411 10,397 1,933 Other assets 785 785 785 Total Non-Current Assets 56,957 56,116 50,133 Total Assets 275,568 237,591 224,537 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 50,440 9,246 34,928 Trade and other payables 37,590 37,897 43,494 Income taxes payable - 9,022 - Provision 2,172 2,147 1,484 Dividend payable 3,425 - 2,569 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,395 4,256 4,301 Total Current Liabilities 98,022 62,568 86,776 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 11,755 10,924 12,546 Deferred income taxes 3,151 3,151 1,597 Defined benefit plan obligation - - 1,189 Total Non-Current Liabilities 14,906 14,075 15,332 Total Liabilities 112,928 76,643 102,108 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 9,424 Retained earnings 153,216 151,524 113,005 162,640 160,948 122,429 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 275,568 237,591 224,537









GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



For the three months ended



February 28

2022 February 28

2021 $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 5,117 3,769 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 575 627 Intangible assets 150 161 Right-of-use assets 1,050 1,013 Accretion expense on provision 25 11 Income taxes 1,990 1,465 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (25) (8) Interest expense 114 148 Interest on lease liabilities 131 154 Funding in (excess) deficit of pension plan expense (14) 19 Other (1) (5) 9,112 7,354 Changes in non-cash working capital items (35,954) (2,968) Interest paid (270) (317) Income taxes paid (13,691) (6,403) (49,915) (9,688) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (40,803) (2,334) Financing Activities Net increase in bank loans 11,000 2,000 Net increase in banker’s acceptances 21,000 3,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,187) (1,116) Dividend paid - (2,141) 30,813 1,743 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (444) (188) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 25 - (419) (188) Net cash outflow (10,409) (779) Cash position, beginning of period (2,993) (1,104) Cash position, end of period (13,402) (1,883) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 3,038 4,045 Bank overdraft (16,440) (5,928) (13,402) (1,883)





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2020 9,424 111,805 121,229

Net earnings - 3,769 3,769 Total comprehensive income - 3,769 3,769 Transactions with owners of the Company

Dividend



- (2,569) (2,569)

Balance as at February 28, 2021 9,424 113,005 122,429

Balance as at November 30, 2021

9,424 151,524 160,948

Net earnings



- 5,117 5,117

Total comprehensive income

- 5,117 5,117

Transactions with owners of the Company

Dividend



- (3,425) (3,425)



Balance as at February 28, 2022

9,424

153,216

162,640





