Four Fathers Brewing Co. collaborates with Lehua Brands, an award-winning California cannabis company, and innovates a new brew that’s truly “dope!”

Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 20, also known as 420, is recognized as a day of paramount celebration for cannabis enthusiasts around the world. Sharing that love of the plant, Four Fathers Brewing Co., located in Cambridge, Ontario, is excited to announce the release of its terpene-infused beer series called “You’re Dope,” available for purchase on 420! The first “You’re Dope” series includes two strains: Lemon Kush Mints and Purple Wedding Cake.

Both specialty beers include cannabis terpenes, the naturally occurring chemical compounds responsible for the unique aromas and flavours of the plant. Cannabis terpenes are what make certain strains smell or taste different from others. These can range from sweet to sour, fresh to earthy, floral to fruity, or peppery, depending on the strain.

Four Fathers Brewing Co. has been innovating the “You’re Dope” series by collaborating with PhenoTechTM, part of the Lehua Brands (Lehua) family from California. Relying on its years of experience and utilizing its patented, industry-leading technology, PhenoTech’s team extracts terpene oils from the cannabis plant that can then be infused into a variety of products. For this collaboration, terpene oil has been shared with Four Fathers Brewing Co. and infused into its “You’re Dope” series of beer, allowing the aromas and flavours of the selected strains to shine through.

“By brewing a traditional lager and essentially dry-hopping it with these terpene oils in the right concentration, we have created, in my opinion, a series of unique, very complex, and flavourful beers,” said Curtis Jeffrey, Head Brewer of Four Fathers Brewing Co. “I think it will appeal to the curiosity of the beer drinker who is unfamiliar with cannabis, and definitely those who already enjoy the aromas and taste of cannabis products.”

“What we are doing here in California in the cannabis market is leading-edge,” said Randy Reed, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Lehua Brands. “It is great to see the results of this technology being used in creative ways to enhance and create new products. The cannabis beverage market in all its forms is finally taking off. We’re excited to collaborate with a creative brewery, taking on creative initiatives!”

The “You’re Dope” series will be available at Four Fathers Brewing Co. at 125 Guelph Ave, Cambridge, Ontario, in its taproom and retail outlet, and through its online store at www.FourFathersBrewing.ca/shop.

About Four Fathers Brewing Co.

Four Fathers Brewing Co. is an award-winning destination craft brewery located in Hespeler Village, Cambridge, Ontario. It offers a variety of distinctively tasting craft beers ranging from light, clean, and crisp to full-body and robust, to barrel-aged.

More than “just a brewery,” Four Fathers Brewing Co. has become a hub for activity in Hespeler Village. From the adjacency to the Speed River, which offers the perfect opportunity for an afternoon paddle, its professionally designed disc golf course, its elegantly designed event space, and the delicious food found in the taproom, Four Fathers Brewing Co. really is a destination for everyone.

To impact more than just its immediate community, Four Fathers Brewing Co. also brews its Stand 4 Something Good beer. Each quarter a new beer is brewed, a charity is selected, and a portion of the proceeds from the sales is donated to the selected charity.

For more information about Four Fathers Brewing Co., please visit www.FourFathersBrewing.ca.

About Lehua Brands

At Lehua Brands (Lehua), our creations are more than just products, and our clients are more than just customers. Using only the finest ingredients, expertly crafted cannabis extracts, and a lot of love, Lehua offers a suite of products that challenge the traditional confines of cookie-cutter cannabis-infused products.

Whether it’s our mouth-watering beverages, our vape cartridges, or our award-winning terpene extraction, Lehua products offer a cannabis experience like no other.

For more information about Lehua Brands, please visit www.LehuaBrands.com.

About PhenoTech TM :

PhenoTechTM is the global standard for cannabis and hemp terpene extraction.



Using patented technology, PhenoTechTM enables the extraction, preservation, and purification of native essential aroma and flavor compounds produced in the cannabis and hemp plant without cannabinoid contamination from THC, CBD, CBG, etc.



For more information about PhenoTechTM, please visit www.PhenoTechUSA.com.

