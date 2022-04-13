EPCOR Earns 42 Awards for Safety and Operational Excellence

PHOENIX, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AZ Water Association honored EPCOR USA (EPCOR) today with 42 safety and operational excellence awards at the Association’s 95th Annual Water Conference and Exhibition in Phoenix.



Each year the AZ Water Association recognizes public and regulated water and wastewater providers with safety accolades in four categories: water distribution systems, water treatment, wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment. The new honors for EPCOR bring the company’s total number of awards from AZ Water to 246.

In addition to 41 individual facility awards, EPCOR’s Agua Fria water distribution system received recognition as the Large System of the Year for 2022. Employees there identified an innovative plan to expand the ability to move water throughout the district during the annual maintenance shut-down of the system’s White Tanks Water Treatment Facility. Their work ensured customers in this fast-growing service district were never without clean water during the temporary maintenance shutdown.

EPCOR President Joe Gysel said, “We’re very pleased to receive these honors from the AZ Water Association. Our team works hard to put our commitment to excellence into action every day, and we think the individual facility awards and special spotlight on Agua Fria demonstrate that. We appreciate the AZ Water Association encouraging and recognizing outstanding operations and safety in our industry.”

EPCOR’s 2022 safety and operational excellence awards by category and service district are:

Water Distribution System Agua Fria, Anthem, Fountain Hills, Lake Havasu, Paradise Valley, Rio Verde, Sun City, Sun City West, Tubac, Willow Valley Water Treatment Anthem, Agua Fria White Tanks, Fountain Hills – Shea,

Gateway, Lake Havasu, Paradise Valley, Parker Strip, Rio Verde, San Tan (Anthem Water System), San Tan (Main Water System), Sun City, Sun City West, Tubac, Willow Valley Wastewater Collection System Agua Fria, Anthem, Luke 303, Rio Verde, Sun City, Sun City West Wastewater Treatment Anthem, Luke 303, Northwest Valley WRP, Rio Verde, Russell Ranch, San Tan Anthem WRP, San Tan Pecan WRP, San Tan Section 11 WRP, San Tan WRP, Verrado WRF, Wishing Well









The AZ Water Association is an educational nonprofit organization founded in 1928 with the aim of preserving and enhancing Arizona’s water environment. The Association has expanded to a current membership of over 2,200 Arizona water and wastewater industry professionals. Awards are made on the basis of operations, experience, adherence to regulatory standards and other criteria.

About EPCOR USA

EPCOR is among the largest private utilities in the Southwest and the largest in Arizona, providing water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 780,000 people across 42 communities and 18 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. With corporate offices in Phoenix, EPCOR employs approximately 425 people.

