Fibit Pro Exchange brings revolutionary Discount Broking in Crypto

Pune, India, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Fibit Exchange Features

Discount Broking

Fibit Pro Exchange is leading the crypto trading revolution by offering Discount trading for buying and selling crypto assets. Here users have to pay only 0.1% or a maximum $1 in fees for any trade.

State of the art Trading Platform

Advanced trading tools are a fingertip away when you trade on Fibit Pro Exchange. You can select from a set of six different themes to customize the trading interface from head to toe with different colours for each element, such as background, borders, buttons, etc.

Fibit Pro Android App and iOS app are also available to quickly trade, buy, sell crypto.

24/7 Live Chat Support

As it is said, crypto never sleeps, so does the Fibit Pro Exchange. Users can avail quality support 24/7 and resolve their queries in no time.

Merchant Payment Gateway

Fibit Pro Exchange aims to provide users with an ecosystem to manage their daily payments by sending and receiving cryptocurrency.

Staking/Fixed Deposit

Users can earn 14.7% APY by creating $USDT fixed deposits. Further, up to 12% APY can be availed by crypto holdings.

$FBT (Fibit Token)

Fibit token or $FBT breathes on BEP-20 (Binance Smart Chain). It comes with lightning speed holding the potential to perform 8 Million transactions per second, making Fibit Pro one of the fastest exchanges globally.

$FBT is an integral part of the Fibit Pro Exchange. When users decide to pay fees via $FBT, they can enjoy a whopping 50% discount on the trading fees.

With a vision to increase the usage of crypto and bring more adoption, currently, anyone who signs up on the Fibit Pro and completes KYC verification will get 100 INR worth of $FBT (Fibit Token) and the referrer will get 25 INR worth of $FBT. Apart from this, there are referral bonuses on new signups and even on trades that any user makes will grant the bonus to whoever reffers. Signup on Fibit Pro Exchange to avail this offer.

Fibit Play Gaming

Another use case for the $FBT token is incorporated in Fibit Play. Currently, users can play with $FBT, INR, and $USDT. Here users can play games like ludo and win $FBT.

Monthly tournaments are hosted for players across the globe, where players compete in the leaderboard to win different rewards. More games like Roulette, Poker and Teenpati will be available to play in the near future.

Roadmap Ahead

There are different upgrades in motion that Fibit Pro Exchange will deliver in the near future. Some of the features such as Loan against Crypto, Copy Trading, and NFT Platform are scheduled to roll out in the latter quarter of 2022.

Fibit Pro is changing the way people trade on exchanges. They offer low fees, great deals, and fast trades, so you get more bang for your buck. This simple platform is designed to make buying and selling cryptocurrencies quick and easy for anyone.

About Fibit Pro Exchange

Fibit Pro Exchange is based out of Pune, India. It started in 2019 with a vision to manifest an Extreme Crypto Trading platform that offers Limit, Market, Stop-Loss, Margin, and Escrow trading on the fly.




