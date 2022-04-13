Event Experts Confirm the Future is Virtual

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the fastest-growing event tech company HeadBox, 3D technology is an impressive piece of tech that allows venues to shine a light on all the benefits of using their space for corporate guests. With the top function venues Melbourne-wide listed on HeadBox's marketplace, unlocking brilliant events for bookers, businesses and venues is easy.

HeadBox 3D venue tours are a brilliant sales and marketing tool for any function room Melbourne-wide and have become even more critical since the onset of the pandemic, when strict lockdowns temporarily closed venues across the industry and ruled out site visits. As opposed to standard photos and floorplans, a 3D virtual model of a venue allows them to showcase to bookers from anywhere in the world. Driving up to 48% more digital engagement and increasing conversions by seven percent, HeadBox 3D saves venues and bookers time and money, making it an invaluable sales and marketing tool.

Enabling venues to market to national businesses, HeadBox 3D presents venues as more professional, premium and credible to bookers. For Melbourne function rooms to stay ahead of the curve, HeadBox says they need to provide instant information that is accessible on mobile devices and optimised so bookers can find all the information they need with little effort. As HeadBox explains, 3D technology unlocks venue marketing in a seamless way and bookers can access information at any time, from anywhere.

For bookers looking for a Melbourne venue hire, 3D technology also allows them to better manage suppliers as they can use the models to determine which areas of the event space will work for certain aspects, such as for branding opportunities. The virtual technology reduces the need for further site visits and is a brilliant tool for working out the flow of an event.

HeadBox 3D Models can be embedded on a venue's website, social media and sales proposals to boost digital exposure and reach potential customers who may not have considered the venue. Additionally, 3D technology allows bookers to reduce their carbon footprint by cutting down on unnecessary travel to venues for physical site visits, as an in-person walkthrough may only be necessary during the final decision-making stage.

