Pazzo di Vino Wine Bar Announces Membership Club

Pazzo di Vino, a winery in Highwood, Illinois, has recently shared that they are accepting new members to their wine subscription club, which offers subscribers wine and wine tastings, as well as invitations to members-only events and 10% off all Pazzo di Vino merchandise purchases. Pazzo di Vino is a longstanding family business with a history that goes back to vineyards in the rolling foothills of Italy and traditions that were passed down through generation after generation of a family that is passionate about - or even crazy about - their wine. They immortalized this craziness in their business’ name - Pazzo di Vino literally translates to “Crazy About Wine” - and they are eager to share their insanity about the fruity alcoholic beverage with residents of Highwood, IL, and other nearby towns, including Lake County, North Shore Chicago, and Highland Park, through their winery and their wine bottle subscription program.

Pazzo di Vino offers three different membership levels for their wine club, with the “Little Crazy” or “Poco Pazzo” level costing $24 for one bottle of wine and one complimentary wine tasting each month. Members at the Poco Pazzo level also get five percent off all food and beverage orders as well as reservations for private events at the winery. They also get the invitations to member-exclusive events and 10% off merchandise enjoyed by all wine club members. The “Pazzo” level of the wine club membership offers twice as much wine at a little less than twice the price of the Poco Pazzo level. Pazzo members get two bottles of wine and two wine tastings for $44 each month, and they get 10% off their food and beverage purchases and private event reservations. The highest tier, “Molto Pazzo”, which directly translates to “Very Crazy”, offers 4 bottles of wine and four complimentary wine tastings each month for only $78 per month, making it the best deal of the bunch. Members at this level also get 15% off their food and beverages from the winery and their private events. Anyone is welcome to join the wine club, interested readers can find out more on the winery’s website, https://www.pazzodivinowinery.com

In addition to their wine club, customers can purchase individual bottles of Pazzo di Vino’s house made wine from the winery’s store. As a working micro-winery, Pazzo di Vino makes all its own wine, and is one of the only wineries in the state of Illinois that crushes their own grapes, ferments the juice, and bottles their own wines on site, using the same techniques that Lorenzo DiVito and his father, Lorenzo DiVito Sr., brought to America when they moved to the country in the late 1950s. The family would hold grape crushing parties, feeding anyone who would join them to help crush the grapes, and then share the wine with all their friends when it was made. After many years of sharing this tradition with everyone they knew, they wanted to share their wine and wine making traditions with even more people. Because of the amount of care and attention the people of Pazzo di Vino put into every bottle of wine, they’re able to offer a wine tasting experience at their North Shore wine bar that is quite unlike the typical restaurant or bar experience. Visitors can enjoy delicious wines made on site, along with carefully curated small plates made by a local chef to pair perfectly with the selection of wines. Guests can even order a flight of wines, and get small glasses of any three wines for just $12, if they are curious to try a variety of choices.

Pazzo di Vino hosts a number of live music events in their space, including Open Mic Nites where anyone from the community can sign up for a slot to perform whatever they perform, as long as they show up early enough. This coming weekend, they will be featuring a jazz standards performance by local musician Mandy Habel Ramsey. In addition to these events, the winery is happy to host private events, including weddings, small gatherings, or company events in their cozy, rustic spaces. The winery is open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm until they close, or readers can find more information and pictures on the winery’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pazzodivino

