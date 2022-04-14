Proactive news headlines including Latin Resources, Emyria Ltd, Marmota Ltd and CardieX Ltd

Sydney, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has raised $35 million and is now well funded to fast track its Bananal Valley drilling program at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) is expected to complete dosing today for a phase one trial of its ultra-pure cannabidiol (CBD) capsule, EMD-RX5. Click here

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) has delivered further high-grade gold results from its October 2021 diamond drilling program at the Aurora Tank Gold Project in South Australia. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX)’s CONNEQT subsidiary has filed a key clearance submission for its eponymous smartphone application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has completed full-service eligibility and secured DTC approval to allow real-time electronic clearing and settlement in the United States for its OTCQB listed ordinary shares through the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has tapped investors to raise $6.5 million for copper-gold exploration across two of Australia’s most iconic mineralised regions. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam’s Son La Province, to promote a cooperative framework for the development of its Ta Khoa Project. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has acquired a further 26% interest in the Kada Gold Project after satisfying the requirements of its second earn-in interest in the Kada Joint Venture. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has constructed more than half of its Abra Base Metals Mine in WA’s Gascoyne region. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) is reviewing its Davyhurst gold operations due to production and cost performance issues. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has awarded the mining contract for the Bellevue Gold Mine in Western Australia to Develop Ltd. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has moved its Rangers oil and gas well into production. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) is now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker FSE:H99. Click here

