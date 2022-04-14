English French

AlphaVerse unveils the MetaCoaster® universe, a blockchain-based theme park simulation game

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) is unveiling the MetaCoaster universe, its blockchain theme park simulation game, developed by CBI in its AlphaVerse metaverse. This new game is based on an original model, combining solo playing with a multiplayer world, enabling players to acquire, develop and operate a park on the blockchain based on a Play to Earn model using NFTs. Pre-sales will start in May 2022, with Alpha and Beta versions to follow for a first quarter 2023 game release.

MetaCoaster is a key feature of CBI’s strategy. Announced at the time of the IPO in October 2021, this universe, conceived by CBI and developed directly within AlphaVerse, is one of the core pillars of the metaverse created by CBI.

MetaCoaster, which is free to access in AlphaVerse, offers various modes, from solo to multiplayer, with a wide range of challenges and experiences enabling the community to acquire virtual plots, build and develop theme parks, and organize tournaments. Players have full responsibility for managing their parks: the plot and decor can be adjusted (locations of roller coasters, rides, restaurants, etc.), and attractions can be built or demolished.

For MetaCoaster, the blockchain offers benefits on two levels: on the one hand, the use of NFTs to represent the game’s most valuable elements and facilitate transactions between players; on the other hand, the creation of an internal economy making it possible to reward the best players with the Play to Earn model, with pricing levels set by the creators and criteria for progress based on satisfaction and loyalty levels.

NFTs are made of plots, roller coasters and attractions that can then be extended, improved and sold between players as NFTs. Players will be able to create their own roller coasters in the form of NFTs, upgrade them and participate in the game's economy.

With the Big World multiplayer mode, players are grouped together within a virtual world made up of 132,205 plots. The goal is to create the best park and earn the most cryptocurrencies, spent by virtual visitors and other MetaCoaster players. By progressing up the various rankings (satisfaction, loyalty, park complexity, etc.), players can maximize the overall value of their park and, if they wish, sell it to another player on a blockchain marketplace.

The quality of their park, its level of visits by other players and the various challenges they meet, enable players to earn cryptocurrencies, which can be exchanged for making improvements to their park and its attractions. To foster interactivity and support the user experience, visitors or “MetaPeeps”, whose behavior is predefined by artificial intelligence, take part in the game and the experiences created by the players. Throughout the MetaCoaster game, players will be able to use the BNB and CRYS tokens to purchase land and other NFTs. In addition, players will be able to use the bATRI token to purchase certain plots of land or NFTs, depending on their location or feature.

Considering the progress made with its development, involving in-house teams and studios from Latin America and Asia, this universe is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2023, with additional features, plots, attractions and new developments to follow.

For more information: https://alphaverse.com/metacoaster-alphaverse/

Disclaimer:

The realisation of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realisation of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the EI compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io .

