English French

PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, April 14th 2022

VINCI Highways to acquire a controlling stake in the Confederation Bridge concession in Canada

VINCI Highways increases its global stake in the concession to 85%

The concession contract of the Confederation Bridge runs until 2032

VINCI Highways has signed an agreement with OMERS Infrastructure to acquire its 65.1% stake in Strait Crossing Development Inc (SCDI), the company owning the concession contract of the Confederation Bridge until 2032.

The Confederation Bridge (12.9 km) connects since 1997 Prince Edward Island Province and

New-Brunswick, spanning over the Northumberland Strait. The VINCI Group had been involved throughout the construction phase of the bridge, the world's longest over ice-covered water.

With this acquisition, VINCI Highways, a long-term shareholder of SCDI, increases its stake in the company from 19.9% to 85%. It will be fully consolidated by VINCI. SCDI generated revenues of €30.8M in 2019.

The closing of the transaction remains subject to obtaining the regulatory authorizations from the competent authorities.

The VINCI Group employs 5,200 people in Canada and earned €1.6 billion in total revenue in the country in 2021.

About VINCI Highways

VINCI Highways, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary, is a leader in road concessions, operations and mobility services. We design, finance, build and operate motorways, bridges, tunnels, urban roads and mobility services on a network of more than 4,000 km in 16 countries. VINCI Highways leverages its expertise to deliver the highest performance and safety standards and treat drivers to a positive experience.

More information:

https://www.vinci-concessions.com/vinci-highways

@VINCIConcess

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-concessions/

PRESS CONTACT

communication@vinci-concessions.com

+ 33 634 780 936

Attachment