New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Testing Market, By Testing Type, By Sourcing, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267921/?utm_source=GNW



The global tire testing market is projected to register growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the growing use of innovative technologies for tire testing to suit different requirements and strict government regulations about the tire standards to prevent accidents and ensure vehicle safety.



The rising penetration of tires in various end-user industries such as aerospace, automotive, and defense vehicles is creating a demand for tire testing machines to determine the material properties of tires under different conditions, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the global tire testing market.Rapid industrialization in emerging countries has enhanced the adoption of commercial vehicles such as trucks, tractors, trailers, etc.



Increasing purchasing power of the consumers and improvements in their living standards have boosted the sales of luxurious and premium cars and bikes.Advances in infrastructural development activities in emerging and developed countries are propelling the demand for construction vehicles, propelling the adoption of tire testing equipment.



Greater availability of financial assistance to consumers is contributing to rising sales, and the increasing number of quality tire testing techniques are expected to boost the growth of the global tire testing market. Moreover, there has been an increase ininvestments from market players in the up gradation of machines and automated technology to thoroughly test tires and address the evolving needs of the consumers. Key market players are actively engaging in various forms of partnerships with tire manufacturers and automotive OEMs to expand their consumer base and create new avenues for product development, which is expected to drive the growth of the global tire testing market.

The global tire testing market is segmented by testing type, sourcing, vehicle type, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into two-wheeler, passenger car, light commercial vehicle, medium & heavy commercial vehicle, and OTR.



The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the global tire testing market in the upcoming five years, owing to a surge in sales of passenger cars and changing preferences in vehicle ownership. Based on regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth in the global tire testing market due to the flourishing automotive industry in major economies like China, India, Japan, etc.

Major operating players in the global tire testing market include Calspan Corporation, The Smithers Group Inc., A&D Technology, TÜV SÜD, Dufournier Technologies, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global tire testing market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global tire testing market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global tire testing market based on testing type, sourcing, vehicle type, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global tire testing market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global tire testing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global tire testing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global tire testing market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global tire testing market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global tire testing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Tire Testing Market, By Testing Type:

o Tensile Test

o Tear Test

o Adhesion Test

o Compression Test

o Fatigue Test

• Tire Testing Market, By Sourcing:

o In House

o Outsourcing

• Tire Testing Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Two-Wheeler

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

o OTR

• Tire Testing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global tire testing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Tire testing service provider companies/partners

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to the global tire testing market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global tire testing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267921/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________