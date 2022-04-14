The battery coating market is projected to grow from USD 329 million in 2022 to USD 658 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Coating Market by Battery Component, Material Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877919/?utm_source=GNW





The electrode coating in component type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on battery component, the electrode coating is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This projected growth is attributed to the increase in demand for electrode coating in lithium-ion batteries for high performance and safety of the batteries.



There is an increase in demand for more sustainable batteries, especially in EVs, smart devices, and energy storage systems. This demand will, in return, drive the growth of the electrode coating segment of the battery coating market.



The graphene battery in battery type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on battery type, the graphene battery is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.A graphene battery is light, durable, and suitable for high-capacity energy storage, as well as shorter charging times.



The battery life is negatively linked to the amount of carbon that is coated on the material or added to electrodes to achieve conductivity. However, graphene adds conductivity without the requirement of the amount of carbon which is used in conventional batteries.



The alumina in material type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on material type, the alumina is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.Continuous innovation and technological advances in battery materials will lead to the rapid adoption of electrode and separator coatings in the battery material industry.



This rapid adoption, in turn, provides an opportunity for the alumina material type segment to grow.



The battery coating market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the battery coating market from 2022 to 2027.In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production.



Recent infrastructural developments and industrialization activities in the emerging nations of this region have opened new avenues and opportunities for OEMs. The presence of leading li-ion battery manufacturing companies such as Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea), BYD (China), Panasonic (Japan), and Sony (Japan) is also driving the demand for battery coatings in the Asia Pacific region.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 10%, Directors – 70%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 25%, North America – 20%, Europe – 45% and Rest of the World – 10%



The battery coating report is dominated by players, such as Solvay SA (Belgium), Arkema SA (France), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd (Japan), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Tanaka Chemical Corporation (Japan), SK Innovation Co., Ltd (South Korea), Dürr Group (Germany), Ashland Global Holdings Inc (US), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (US), APV Engineered Coatings (US), Samco Inc (Japan), Unifrax (US), and Targray Technology International Inc (US)



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the battery coating market based on battery component, material type, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, product developments, investments, agreements, and partnerships, undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the battery coating market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

