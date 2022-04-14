New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seismic Services Market, By Service, By Technology, By Location of Deployment, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267919/?utm_source=GNW



The global seismic services market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the rising use of seismic services for oil and ongoing technological advancements.



Seismic services are used to create a 2D and 3D image of the earth’s crust and ocean bed for finding oil and gas reserves deep inside the earth’s surface.The seismic data is crucial to lower the risk of boring processes and reduce environmental impact and the need for further exploration activities.



The growing use of oil and gas for various applications and the surge in infrastructural development and construction activities are expected to fuel the global seismic services market demand during the forecast period.Leading government authorities are introducing schemes and policies for rapid infrastructural development of railway networks, airways, residential and commercial spaces.



Thus, continuous development in construction activities is propelling the growth of the global seismic services market. Market players are heavily investing in research and development activities to find innovative and affordable technologies for better mapping and improved image quality, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global seismic services market in the forecast period. High-resolution 3D designing, multi-component 3D acquisition, cable-less 2D and 3D seismic recording systems are some of the advanced features introduced by the market players, which is accelerating the adoption of seismic services.



The global seismic services market is segmented by service, technology, location of deployment, application, regional distribution, and competition landscape.Based on the service, the market is divided into data acquisition, data processing, and interpretation.



The data acquisition segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global seismic services market due to the growing need for finding new oil and gas reserves.Based on the technology, the market is divided into 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging.



The 3D imaging segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to high demand from oil and gas companies and solve problems, lower risk of production, etc.



Major players operating in the global seismic services market are Agile Seismic LLC, Amerapex Corporation, Asian Energy Services Ltd, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Oilfield Services Limited, Echo Seismic Ltd., Halliburton Company, Pulse Seismic Inc., Schlumberger Limited, SeaBird Exploration, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global seismic services market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global seismic services market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast in global seismic services market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global seismic services market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global seismic services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global seismic services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global seismic services market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global seismic services market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global seismic services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Seismic Services Market, By Service:

o Data Acquisition

o Data Processing and Interpretation

• Seismic Services Market, By Technology:

o 2D imaging

o 3D imaging

o 4D imaging

• Seismic Services Market, By Location of Deployment:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Seismic Services Market, By Application:

o Construction

o Oil & Gas

o Mining

o Others

• Seismic Services Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global seismic services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Seismic service provider companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global seismic services market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global seismic services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

