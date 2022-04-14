New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hardbanding Services Market, By Type, By Application, By Component, By Location, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267918/?utm_source=GNW



The global Hardbanding Services Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the growing need for advanced technologies to make oil drilling processes affordable.



Hardbanding processes involve the deposition of a layer of super-hard metals onto the drill joints, heavy-weight drill pipes, and collars to reduce maintenance requirements and ensure smooth drilling operations for a long duration.The growing competition among market players and advancements in drilling technologies are further expected to accelerate the growth of the global hardbanding services market.



Advanced welding techniques ensure smooth drilling operation for a longer duration and make the process cost-effective.Expanding drilling industry and growing competition among market players are further accelerating the growth of the global hardbanding services market in the forecast period.



Ongoing research and development activities to improve the demand for hardbanding services and the growing use of advanced technologies for the drilling process are further propelling the growth of the global hardbanding services market in the forecast period.

The Global Hardbanding Services Market is segmented by type, application, component, location, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on the location, the market is bifurcated into onshore and offshore.



The offshore segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global hardbanding services market due to rising offshore oil & gas activities and growing investments by the market players to discover untapped reserves.

Major players operating in the global hardbanding services market are National Oilwell Varco, Castolin Eutectic, Arnco Technology, Sharpe Engineering, Postle Industries, D/F Machine Specialties Inc., Weatherford International, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global hardbanding services market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global hardbanding services market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global hardbanding services market based on type, application, component, location, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global hardbanding services market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global hardbanding services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global hardbanding services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global hardbanding services market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global hardbanding services market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Hardbanding Services Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Hardbanding Services Market, By Type:

o Tungsten Carbide

o Chromium Carbide

o Titanium Carbide

o Niobium Boride

• Hardbanding Services Market, By Application:

o Open Hole

o Cased Hole

• Hardbanding Services Market, By Component:

o Drill Pipe

o Drill Collars

o Tool Joints

o Others

• Hardbanding Services Market, By Location:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Hardbanding Services Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global hardbanding services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hardbanding service provider companies/partners

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global hardbanding services market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Hardbanding Services Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

