Infrared Thermometers Market worth USD 645 Million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

infrared thermometers market value is expected to exceed USD 645 million by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rise in the use of infrared thermometers with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients is projected to fuel the business landscape.

Covid-19 impact coupled with recent developments is set to propel the market growth during the forecast period. These advanced infrared thermometers are used to measure the body temperature of patients and animals to determine their responsiveness against Covid-19 or any infectious disease. The market players are focusing on R&D activities for developing innovative and technologically advanced thermometers. From the past couple of years there has been a significant rise in the use of these temperature measurement devices in almost every sector as a preventive measure for corona virus.

Infrared thermometers market from fixed mount infrared thermometers segment was valued at USD 125 million in 2021. The fixed mounted infrared thermometers are instrumental in detecting temperatures without a physical contact. In order to limit the spread of infections and diseases, along with rapid temperature reset settings, it is more commonly utilized in settings such as hospitals and clinics. The aftermath of COVID-19 infection has surged the demand for fixed mount infrared thermometers in healthcare facilities such as laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, hospice, etc. Zoonotic infections and other chronic ailment related pyrogenic effect detection makes hospitals and clinics more favorable settings to mount infrared thermometers in order to track every individual’s body temperature.





Some major findings of the infrared thermometers market report include:

The ability of technologically advanced infrared thermometers to reduce the timelines in determining body temperature has led to the high adoption rate of product.

Implementation of potential strategies for improving their accuracy and efficiency across the globe is further driving the market demand.

Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner considerable business share and improve their market position.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 282 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, "Infrared Thermometers Market Forecasts By Product Type (Handheld Infrared Thermometers, Pocket Infrared Thermometers, Fixed Mount Infrared Thermometers), Measurement Point (Ear Infrared Thermometers, Forehead Infrared Thermometers, Multifunction Infrared Thermometers), Application (Medical Infrared Thermometers, Veterinary Infrared Thermometers), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Channels), End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028"

Multifunction infrared thermometers segment surpassed USD 174 million in 2021. Rising fitness and health monitoring awareness among people, especially in the developed and developing countries is expected to drive the Infrared thermometers market expansion. Moreover, extremely high body temperatures (over 41° C or 105.8° F) might be harmful as this high body temperature can cause multiple organs to malfunction and eventually fail. Extreme elevation in body temperature can occur because of a severe infection such as sepsis or malaria hence it is advised to record body temperatures at regular intervals. Hence, all such factors are anticipated to foster the industry demand.

Infrared thermometers market from online channels segment was valued at over USD 269 million in 2021 and is poised to register a significant CAGR through 2028. This is owing to increasing online channels and easy availability of products at discounted rates the consumers get more convenient services along with multiple choices and their preference towards these diversified mediums is likely to fuel the market progression. Growing consumer preference towards online purchasing as well as freedom to choose on e-commerce platforms have precipitated the industry demand. Additionally, numerous business players are focusing on marketing products through e-commerce websites, which boosts the working class of these products. Furthermore, increased internet availability and digital literacy in emerging countries will drive sector revenue.

China infrared thermometers market crossed USD 88 million in 2021. This is due to the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases among elderly population, and surging R&D activities for development of advanced medical devices. The Chinese National Influenza Laboratory has collaborated with U.S. CDC and formed Chinese National Influenza Surveillance Network to monitor and assess the risk of influenza viruses transmitting in the country. Such stringent regulatory standards are expected to augment the adoption of infrared thermometers in hospitals, healthcare facilities, and other sectors.

Some of the major compsnies operating in the infrared thermometers industry are Omron Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, Geratherm Medical AG, Welch Allyn – A Hill-Rom Inc. Company, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Exergen Corp, and BPL Medical Technologies.

