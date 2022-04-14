New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market, By Type, By Application, By Well Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267917/?utm_source=GNW



The global sand trap for the oil & gas market is expected to register growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for obtaining cleaner oil from oil reservoirs and the increasing use of efficient & sophisticated drilling equipment.



Oil reservoirs are often present in fragile environments, which produces crude oil along with slurry and mud.This creates a requirement for tools to separate mud from the sand trap for cleaner crude oil.



Besides, rising demand for oil & petroleum products and continuous shale development activities are anticipated to drive the sand trap for the oil & gas market.Additionally, rising efforts to increase reserves to production ratio from the wells and shale developments across geographies.



Major oil & gas companies have shifted their focus toward technological advancements to improve the tools and techniques for increasing recovery and extending the life of mature fields, which is expected to fuel the growth of the sand trap for the oil & gas market. The growing dependency of major economies on oil and gas production and an increasing number of market players involved in the extraction of petroleum products in clearer form is also expected to fuel the global sand trap for the oil & gas market in the coming years. Rising investments, private funding, and favorable schemes offered by the government authorities are further aiding the growth of the global sand trap for the oil & gas market. Major discoveries in the offshore region, especially in western offshore Africa, and more investment from companies to increase oil production capacity are projected to increase the growth of the global sand trap for the oil & gas market. However, fluctuating oil prices and rising operational expenses might hinder the growth of the global sand trap for the oil & gas market.



The global sand trap for oil & gas market segmentation is based on type, application, well type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is divided between gravity and centrifugal.



The gravity sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global sand trap for the oil & gas market in the forecast period.The gravity equipment provides better separation of mud from the oil across a wide range of flow regimes.



The well type segment of the market is also fragmented into horizontal and vertical well type. The horizontal well type segment is expected to dominate the global sand trap for the oil & gas market since they carry high content of slurry along with oil.



Major players operating in the global sand trap for the oil & gas market are National Oilwell Varco, Sunry Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd., Cajun Energy, Novomet, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Kasravand Co., RK Industries LLC, etc.



