Global Oilfield Catwalks Market, By Type, By Location, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

Global oilfield catwalks market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the growing need for maximizing output of the oil reserves and rapidly increasing demand for oil and gas around the globe.



Oilfield catwalks are elongated platforms utilized for the transportation of tubular objects and ancillary equipment.Rising energy demands from various end-user industries and rapidly increasing number of discovered wells are contributing to the growth of the global oilfield catwalks market.



Besides, growing exploration and production activities and advancements in oil machinery are further driving the growth of the global oilfield catwalk market during the forecast period. Additionally, added advantages of the oilfield catwalks such as reduced manual handling, enhanced safety, overload protection, emergency load lowering, etc. are fueling the growth of the global oilfield catwalks market. Moreover, rising number of market players involved in the evolution and advancements of the oil machinery and equipment are expected to drive the adoption of oilfield catwalks during the forecast period. Stringent safety measures at the oilfields to enhance workers’ safety during operations and growing advancements in the oil machinery are further expected to drive the growth of the global oilfield catwalks market.

The global oilfield catwalks market segmentation is based on type, location, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on location, the market is divided into onshore and offshore.



Onshore locations are anticipated to dominate the global oilfield catwalks market during the forecast period on account of increasing excavations of oil and gas.On the basis of location, the market is differentiated between onshore and offshore.



Based on application, the market is further segmented into rod handling, productivity, cycle time, rapid rig-up, and wireless control system. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Major players operating in the global oilfield catwalks market are Forum Energy Technologies Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems, Axiom Oilfield Solutions Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, WYCE Innovations, Weatherford International, etc.



In this report, global oilfield catwalks market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Oilfield Catwalks Market, By Type:

o Mechanized

o Hydraulic

o Automated

• Oilfield Catwalks Market, By Location:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Oilfield Catwalks Market, By Application:

o Rod Handling

o Productivity

o Cycle Time

o Rapid Rig-Up

o Wireless Control System

• Oilfield Catwalks Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Iraq

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile



