Global Zero Trust Security Market, By Solution Type, By Authentication Type, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Vertical, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

The global zero trust security market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the rapid digitalization of prominent industry verticals and the growing frequency of target-based cyberattacks.



Advancing digital infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing regulations for data protection and information security are also fueling the growth of the global zero trust security market.Rising digitalization initiatives across the developing countries have led many public and private enterprises to deploy cloud and mobility-based applications, which is expected to drive the growth of the global zero trust security market.



Enterprises are moving from on-premises model to hybrid and cloud environments for creating advanced security solutions that are easy to adapt, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global zero trust security market.Growing adoption of 5G technology, rising internet penetration across the globe, and increasing demand for smart devices among consumers, are expected to drive the growth of the global zero trust security market.



The increasing need for improved data connectivity and a growing number of organizations delivering advanced data security solutions are also propelling the growth of the global zero trust security solutions. Ongoing digital transformation and rising adoption of cloud-based infrastructure by enterprises are expected to boost the global zero trust security market in the forecast period.

The global zero trust security market is segmented based on solution type, authentication type, organization size, deployment type, vertical, company, and regional distribution.Based on the organization size, the market is sub-divided into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises.



The large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the global zero trust security market during the forecast period. Large enterprises are increasingly investing huge sums in adopting advanced zero trust security solutions for enhancing data privacy.

Major players operating in the zero-trust security market are Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, McAfee Corporation, Cloudflare Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global zero trust security market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global zero trust security market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global zero trust security market based on solution type, authentication type, organization size, deployment type, vertical, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global zero trust security market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global zero trust security market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global zero trust security market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global zero trust security market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players global zero trust security market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global zero trust security market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Zero Trust Security Market, By Solution Type:

o Network Security

o Data Security

o End Point Security

o Security Orchestration Automation & Response

o API Security

o Others

• Zero Trust Security Market, By Authentication Type:

o Single-factor Authentication

o Multi-factor Authentication

• Zero Trust Security Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o Small & Medium Enterprises

• Zero Trust Security Market, By Deployment Type:

o Cloud

o On-premises

• Zero Trust Security Market, By Vertical:

o IT and ITES

o BFSI

o Healthcare & Social Assistance

o Retail Trade

o Utilities

o Others

• Zero Trust Security Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global zero trust security market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Zero trust security service provider companies/partners

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global zero trust security market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global zero trust security market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

