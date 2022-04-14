New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Blockchain Type, By Application, By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267914/?utm_source=GNW



The global web 3.0 blockchain market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the continuous evolution of technologies and shifts in data ownership toward users. Web 3.0 blockchain, also known as the decentralized web, is the third internet generation that utilizes decentralized ledger technology (DLT), machine learning (ML), and Big Data. Web 3.0 blockchain provides users an enhanced browsing experience and enables them to analyze data more efficiently. Web 3.0 is more user-friendly and interactive than previous versions. Leading government authorities are launching digital transformation initiatives to provide a regulatory framework for supporting the growth of the Web 3.0 blockchain. Rising concerns related to data security and increasing investments from companies to expand the applications of web 3.0 blockchain are expected to drive the global web 3.0 market growth. Rapid urbanization, globalization, and digitalization are enabling users to utilize advanced technologies and lead a quality life. Blockchain technology offers system human-like intelligence and provides enhanced data connectivity. Hence, organizations are adopting web 3.0 blockchain to improve data security and privacy, which is expected to boost the global web 3.0 blockchain market. The rapid popularity of digital assets and cryptocurrencies and the rollout of 5G and 6G technologies are also creating a demand for web 3.0 blockchain technology. Furthermore, the growing adoption of connected devices and shifting dependency of transactions and permissions away from a central authority are driving the growth of the global web 3.0 blockchain market.

The global web 3.0 blockchain market is segmented based on blockchain type, application, vertical, organization size, company, and regional distribution. Based on the blockchain type, the market is divided into public, private, consortium, and hybrid. Public blockchain technology is anticipated to dominate the global web 3.0 blockchain market due to its increased demand over counterparts as they require no regulations and are highly secure. Based on the organization size, the market is divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global web 3.0 blockchain market as they are making high-end investments for technological up-gradation to stay ahead in the market.

Major players operating in the global web 3.0 market are Polkadot (Web3 Foundation), Helium Systems Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Decentraland, Flux, Filecoin, Kadena, ZCash, etc.



Report Scope:



In this report, global web 3.0 blockchain market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Blockchain Type:

o Public

o Private

o Consortium

o Hybrid

• Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Application:

o Cryptocurrency

o Conversational AI

o Data & Transaction Storage

o Payments

o Smart Contract

o Others

• Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Vertical:

o BFSI

o E-commerce & Retail

o Media & Entertainment

o Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

o IT & Telecom

o Others

• Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Organization Size:

o Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

