$82+ Billion Corrugated Boxes Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 3.50% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research 

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Corrugated Boxes Market finds that the expanded usage of corrugated boxes in the packaging of lightweight goods such as cosmetics, consumer electronics, and fast-food items is augmenting the growth of Corrugated Boxes Market. Additionally, increasing usage of these boxes in delivering items door to door is also boosting its growth.



The total Global Corrugated Boxes Market is estimated to reach USD 82.8 Billion by the year 2028. The Market stood at a revenue of USD 67.4 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.50%.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/corrugated-boxes-market-1459/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Sustainability, and Rising Demand from End-Use Industries

The Corrugated Boxes Market is witnessing huge growth due to the rising demands from the, food & beverage industry, e-commerce sector industrial sector, electronic industry, and the rising disposable income in emerging countries. The rising shift towards consumer goods and other end-use sectors is also fuelling the Corrugated Boxes Market. These are the major factors augmenting the demand during the forecast period for corrugated boxes.

Approximately 45% of the consumers in Eastern and Central Europe prefer online shopping owing to the pandemic. Surveys and studies predict that the new virtual buyers are likely to continue shopping online. Almost 80% of the population in Eastern and Central Europe appreciate the inclusion of an eco-friendly material and sustainable approach used for packaging in the corrugated boxes. 77% customers use sustainable packaging solutions with respect to corrugated for their online shopping.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Corrugated Boxes market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.50% during the forecast period.

The Corrugated Boxes market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 67.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82.8 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Corrugated Boxes market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/corrugated-boxes-market-1459/0

Benefits of Purchasing Corrugated Boxes Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Corrugated Boxes Market -

Type Slotted Boxes Telescope Boxes Rigid Boxes Folder Boxes

Material Linerboard Medium Others

Printing Ink Water-Based Ink Uv-Curable Ink Hot Melt-Based Ink Solvent-Based Ink

Printing Technology Digital Printing Flexography Printing Lithography Printing Others

End-use Food & Beverages Electronic Goods Home & Personal Care Goods Chemicals Textile Goods Glassware & Ceramics Paper Products Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/corrugated-boxes-market-1459

Opportunity: Substantial Competition from Plastic Packaging Which is Flexible

Flexible packaging provides the greatest benefit for retailers and manufacturers as it decreases the packaging weight which can result in reduced warehousing and shipping costs, hence, taking significantly less space. For customers, it provides convenience through characteristics like, single-serve portions, easy-peel options, and easy-to-open, and the food tastes improved in retort pouches than that in conventional tin cans. It is also 40% lower in overall packaging cost, which amounts to a reduction of 50% in landfill waste and reduction of 62% in greenhouse gas emissions over stiff packaging. Hence, determinants such as portability, cost savings, convenience, health benefits, and sustainability are leading packaging converters and product packaging manufacturers to shift to flexible materials from standard rigid materials.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/corrugated-boxes-market-1459/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Corrugated Boxes Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Corrugated Boxes Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the Global Corrugated Boxes Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. Growth in the region is backed by the effective supply and demand cycle of the electronic, personal care, and food & beverage industry majorly in nations like India, Japan, China, among others. A significant rise in business development in e-commerce is facilitating the market in the area.

List of Prominent Players in the Corrugated Boxes Market:

Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Mondi Group (UK)

DS Smith (UK)

Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

International Paper (US)

Tat Seng Packaging Group

VPK Packaging Group nv

STORA ENSO OYJ

Nelson Container Corporation

Great Little Box Company Ltd.

Action Box Inc.

Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc.

Wertheimer Box Corporation

Shillington Box Company

Bee Packaging

A.D. Inc. of Milwaukee

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Corrugated Boxes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Slotted Boxes, Telescope Boxes, Rigid Boxes, Folder Boxes), by Material (Linerboard, Medium, Others), by Printing Ink (Water-Based Ink, Uv-Curable Ink, Hot Melt-Based Ink, Solvent-Based Ink), by Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Flexography Printing, Lithography Printing, Others), by End-use (Food & Beverages, Electronic Goods, Home & Personal Care Goods, Chemicals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/corrugated-boxes-market-411780

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Corrugated Boxes Market?

How will the Corrugated Boxes Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Corrugated Boxes Market?

What is the Corrugated Boxes market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Corrugated Boxes Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

Oct, 2021: Smurfit Kappa Group completed the acquisition of Verzuolo. As a result of this acquisition, the company converted the PM9 machine into a state-of-the-art 661,387-ton recycled containerboard machine in 2019. It complements the already existing and strategically located operational facilities near the port of Savona. This is expected to benefit the company as well as the customer base.

Sep, 2021: Mondi Group expanded by installing new equipment at its corrugated box production plant in Szczecin, Poland. This expansion aims at expanding the company’s packaging portfolio and enhance production processes. This expansion is expected to further strengthen the company's presence as a preferred e-commerce packaging supplier to the growing European markets.

This market titled “Corrugated Boxes Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Type Slotted Boxes Telescope Boxes Rigid Boxes Folder Boxes

Material Linerboard Medium Others

Printing Ink Water-Based Ink Uv-Curable Ink Hot Melt-Based Ink Solvent-Based Ink

Printing Technology Digital Printing Flexography Printing Lithography Printing Others

End-use Food & Beverages Electronic Goods Home & Personal Care Goods Chemicals Textile Goods Glassware & Ceramics Paper Products Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Rengo Co.

Ltd. (Japan)

Mondi Group (UK)

DS Smith (UK)

Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

International Paper (US)

Tat Seng Packaging Group

VPK Packaging Group nv

STORA ENSO OYJ

Nelson Container Corporation

Great Little Box Company Ltd.

Action Box Inc.

Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc.

Wertheimer Box Corporation

Shillington Box Company

Bee Packaging

A.D. Inc. of Milwaukee. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/corrugated-boxes-market-1459/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Fresh Food Packaging Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fresh-food-packaging-market-1458

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fresh-food-packaging-market-1458 Protective Packaging Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/protective-packaging-market-1457

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/protective-packaging-market-1457 Food Beverages Metal Cans Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-beverages-metal-cans-market-1432

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-beverages-metal-cans-market-1432 Smart Packaging Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-packaging-market-1300

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: