New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "New Build Trunk/Transmission Pipelines Projects Analytics and Forecast by Project Type, Regions, Countries, Development Stage, and Cost 2022-2026"





Globally, about 217 upcoming pipeline projects are in the construction stage and likely to start operations from 2022 to 2026.



Scope

- Count of trunk/transmission pipelines data by major regions, development stage, type, and countries globally during 2022-2026

- Outlook of major trunk/transmission pipelines data by project cost globally during the outlook 2022-2026

- Up to date major trunk or transmission oil and gas pipelines that would be brought online by 2026 by key countries, development stage, and project cost in major regions

- Details of major new-build pipelines expected to start operations over the period of 2022-2026 by commodity (crude oil, natural gas, NGL and petroleum product pipelines)



