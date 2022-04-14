New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "New Build Trunk/Transmission Pipelines Projects Analytics and Forecast by Project Type, Regions, Countries, Development Stage, and Cost 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267933/?utm_source=GNW
Globally, about 217 upcoming pipeline projects are in the construction stage and likely to start operations from 2022 to 2026.
Scope
- Count of trunk/transmission pipelines data by major regions, development stage, type, and countries globally during 2022-2026
- Outlook of major trunk/transmission pipelines data by project cost globally during the outlook 2022-2026
- Up to date major trunk or transmission oil and gas pipelines that would be brought online by 2026 by key countries, development stage, and project cost in major regions
- Details of major new-build pipelines expected to start operations over the period of 2022-2026 by commodity (crude oil, natural gas, NGL and petroleum product pipelines)
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the pipeline type, development stage of the major, trunk oil and gas pipelines globally
- Assess your competitor’s pipelines stage, type, and capital expenditure
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global pipeline industry
- Keep abreast of key global trunk/transmission pipelines data
New Build Trunk/Transmission Pipelines Projects Analytics and Forecast by Project Type, Regions, Countries, Development Stage, and Cost 2022-2026
Summary A total of 524 new-build trunk/transmission pipelines projects are expected to start operations from 2022 to 2026. Of these, 376 represent gas pipelines projects, 67 constitute oil pipelines, 65 projects belong to product pipelines, and 16 account for Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) pipelines.
