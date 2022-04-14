New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metaverse Market, By Component, By Platform, By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267913/?utm_source=GNW



The global metaverse market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for online education and the growing popularity of mixed reality.



Besides, the increasing need for converging physical and digital world for concerts, film showings, and sports to elevate the online experience of viewers is also fueling the growth of the global metaverse market. Growing personal disposable income of consumers and advances in novel technologies like blockchain, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, etc., are also driving the global metaverse market. Market players are constantly looking for innovative solutions to enhance user experience, adopting cutting-edge technology and investing in R&D activities, which is expected to boost the global metaverse market. In 2021, Facebook announced to invest USD10 billion in building metaverse and changed the company’s name to Meta. The platform would allow users to communicate with friends, families, or colleagues using their digital avatars. Furthermore, huge investments, collaborations, and partnerships in the metaverse industry are expected to create massive opportunities for industries across the globe. Enterprises are looking for modern solutions to upgrade their existing structure and improve the productivity of employees, which is expected to propel the growth of the global metaverse market. The rapidly expanding gaming industry and increasing adoption of NFTs are also accelerating the growth of the global metaverse market.

The global metaverse market is segmented based on component, platform, technology, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the platform, the market is divided into desktop and mobile.



The desktop segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in the global metaverse market as it offers high clarity and enhanced picture quality to users, which enhances their experience.Based on the application, the market is divided into gaming, online shopping, content creation, social media, and others.



The gaming segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global metaverse market as many gaming companies are introducing interactive games using advanced technologies with enhanced levels of emersion and interoperability.

Major players operating in the global metaverse market are Facebook Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., NetEase Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Epic Games Inc., Roblox Corporation, Unity Technologies Inc., Nextech AR Solutions Inc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global metaverse market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global metaverse market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global metaverse market based on component application, platform, technology, end user, region and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global metaverse market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global metaverse market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global metaverse market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global metaverse market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global metaverse market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global metaverse market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Metaverse Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Software

• Metaverse Market, By Platform:

o Desktop

o Mobile

• Metaverse Market, By Technology:

o Blockchain

o VR & AR

o Mixed Reality

• Metaverse Market, By Application:

o Gaming

o Online Shopping

o Content Creation

o Social Media

o Others

• Metaverse Market, By End User:

o BFSI

o Retail

o Manufacturing

o Media & Entertainment

o Education

o Aerospace & Defense

o Others

• Metaverse Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers and vendors and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global metaverse market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Metaverse hardware manufacturing companies/partners and service providers

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global metaverse market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global metaverse market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

