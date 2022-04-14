New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By Organization Size, By Technology, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267912/?utm_source=GNW



The global intelligent process automation market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.Surging demand for innovative solutions for improving and streamlining business operations and rising adoption of novel technologies with automation technology are some of the key factors propelling the growth of the global intelligent process automation market.



Intelligent process automation refers to the convergence of different novel technologies such as machine learning, cognitive automation, computer vision, and robotic processes and next-generation tools to improve efficiency in operations and eliminate mundane tasks.The rising adoption of intelligent process automation across various industries and advancements in new computing tools and technologies are expected to fuel the growth of the global intelligent process automation market in the coming years.



Rising awareness about the benefits of intelligent process automation technologies, such as improving production volume, reducing operational costs, delivering better customer experience, etc., are also propelling the growth of the intelligent process automation market. Besides, organizations are increasingly adopting advanced technologies and making high-end investments in developing machines that mimic human actions, which is anticipated to boost the global intelligence process automation market. Furthermore, high internet penetration and smart devices and the growing number of digital small and medium-sized organizations are rapidly advancing towards digital platforms and are also adding to the market growth.

The global intelligent process automation market is segmented into component, deployment, application, organization size, technology, industry vertical, company, and regional distribution.Based on deployment, the market is sub-divided into on-premises and cloud.



The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to its greater adoption across various end-user industries.Cloud technology is affordable and provides greater flexibility, scalability, and adaptability.



Based on the application, the market is divided into IT operations, business process automation, application management, content management, security, and others.The IT operations segment is expected to dominate the global intelligent process automation market during the forecast period.



Many IT companies are adopting intelligent automation technology for development lifecycle management and lower operational costs, attributing to their dominance.

Major players operating in the global intelligent process automation market are Accelirate, Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC, Dell EMC Corp., IBM Corporation, WorkFusion, UiPath, Inc., Kofax Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers, who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The analyst calculated the market size of the global intelligent process automation market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



