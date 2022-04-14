New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Extended Reality Market, By Component, By Type, By Delivery Model, By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267911/?utm_source=GNW



The global extended reality market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of cloud platforms and light hardware by enterprises.



Advancements in smart eyewear technology and increasing investments in R&D activities are also fueling the global extended reality market during the forecast period.Extended reality refers to experiences that combine the virtual and physical realities through the use of computer or wearable technologies to provide enriching photorealistic visuals and enhanced digital experiences to users.



Market players are increasingly investing in R&D activities to make the hardware components which are lightweight, compact, and more ergonomic and can be utilized in augmented reality.Market players are introducing new varieties of wireless headsets and controllers that can be easily integrated with mobile devices, hence further propelling the growth of the global extended reality market.



Moreover, intense competition among the market players has led to more varieties of AR and VR hardware components and high-quality visual display, designed to provide more comfort to the end-users, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global extended reality market in the coming years. Additionally, the rising penetration of IoT-based devices and growing advancements in virtual reality technologies are expected to contribute to market growth. Rising applications of virtual reality technology and the rapidly expanding gaming industry are also boosting the growth of the global extended reality market. Furthermore, educational institutions and centers, aeroscope and defense sector, and other end-user industries are utilizing virtual reality to enhance user experiences, especially for simulation and training purposes, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the global extended reality market during the forecast period.

The global extended reality market is segmented based on component, type, delivery model, end user, application, company, and regional distribution.Based on component, the market is sub-divided into hardware, software, and services.



The hardware segment is anticipated to dominate the global extended reality market owing to its mandatory requirement for the immersive experience provided by extended reality technology.Based on the delivery model, the market is divided into consumer-based and business-based.



The business-based delivery model is expected to hold the largest share in the global extended reality market to improve sales and provide new customer engagement methods.

Major players operating in the global extended reality market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Accenture PLC, Northern Digital Inc., Softserve Inc., SphereGen Technologies, Gofind Inc., Dassault Systems SolidWorks Corporation, Agile Lens, Tata Exlsi, Medtronic Inc., etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, and presence of all major players across the globe.



The analyst calculated the market size of global extended reality market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



