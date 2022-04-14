New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Senolytic Drugs Market, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267909/?utm_source=GNW



The global senolytic drugs market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the rising demands for anti-aging therapeutics and pharmaceuticals.



Advances in pharmaceutical drugs and the increasing need for healthy lifespan are accelerating the growth of the global senolytic drugs market.Senescence is a condition or process where cell ages and permanently stop dividing but does not die.



In some time, these cells can start accumulating and form a tumor or the development of cancer.The biological process can also result in weaker eyesight, skin wrinkling, lesser hearing capacity, etc.



Senolytic drugs are designed to target the senescent cells and destroy them with their effects. Increasing demand for anti-aging drugs and pharmaceutical products to increase the lifespan of human beings are expected to drive the growth of the senolytic drugs market. According to the U.N. Economic and Social Affairs statistics, the number of people aged 65 years and above is expected to grow by 120% and reach around 1.5 billion by 2050. Thus, the increasing geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to propel the growth of the global senolytic drugs market. Moreover, the rising incidences of age-related disorders like cataracts, glaucoma, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary infections, etc., and sedentary lifestyle among the global population are driving the growth of the global senolytic drugs market. The emergence of advanced technologies, from gene therapy to stem cells, and ongoing research activities for innovation in pharmaceutical drugs are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global senolytic drugs market. Accelerating demand for improving and optimizing personalized and preventive care is further driving the growth of the global senolytic drugs market.

The global senolytic drugs market segmentation is based on type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the global senolytic drugs market is divided into longevity, senescence inhibition, cardiovascular diseases, neural degenerative diseases, and others.



The longevity segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years because of the rapidly increasing geriatric population and rising demand for pharmaceutical products aiding the healthy lifespan of humans.

Major players operating in the global senolytic drugs market are AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., Cleara Biotech, Eternans Ltd., FoxBio Inc., Numeric Biotech, T.A. Sciences, Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, etc.



Report Scope:



In this report, global senolytic drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Senolytic Drugs Market, By Type:

o FOXO4-related peptides

o bcl-2 Family Inhibitors

o Src Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

o Navitoclax

o Dasatinib & Quercetin

o Others

• Senolytic Drugs Market, By Application:

o Longevity

o Senescence Inhibition

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Neural Degenerative Diseases

o Others

• Senolytic Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Pharmacies

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Senolytic Drugs Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global senolytic drugs market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Senolytic drugs manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global senolytic drugs market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



