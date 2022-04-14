New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By Type, By Site, By End User, By Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267904/?utm_source=GNW



Global lower extremities trauma devices market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of bone related injuries and traumatic accidents, and surge in instances of osteoporosis among the population.



Besides, rising cases of road accidents and injuries worldwide and rising awareness for the trauma devices are expected to propel the growth of the global lower extremities trauma devices market.Market players are constantly striving to create a competitive advantage by developing new and innovative trauma devices, which is expected to drive the trauma devices market in the coming years.



As per some estimates, 22% of the global population is expected to have osteoarthritis, which is expected to drive the demand for lower extremities trauma products.Growing popularity of Orthobiologics/biological materials to improve the healing of broken bones, tendons, muscles, or ligaments are expected to drive the growth of the global lower extremities trauma devices market in the forecast period.



Consistent influx of new technologies and introduction of newer devices are anticipated to drive the global lower extremities trauma devices market. Spinal injuries caused from accidents during sports or road accidents are creating a need for lower extremities trauma devices market, which is expected to propel their market growth in the coming years.

The global lower extremities trauma devices market segmentation is based on type, site, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is further differentiated between internal fixators and external fixators.



In 2020, the internal fixators devices segment dominated the global lower extremities trauma market due to rising occurrence of road accidents, falls, occupational hazards, etc. Besides, the therapeutic effect of internal fixation trauma devices will further contribute to their dominance in the coming years.

Top companies operating in the global lower extremities trauma devices market include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Plc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Acumed LLC, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Medartis AG, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Inc., Matrix Meditec Private Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global lower extremities trauma devices market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global lower extremities trauma devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global lower extremities trauma devices market based on type, site, end user, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global lower extremities trauma devices market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global lower extremities trauma devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global lower extremities trauma devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global lower extremities trauma devices market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global lower extremities trauma devices market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global lower extremities trauma devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By Type:

o Internal Fixators

Plates & Screws

Rods & Pins

Others

o External Fixators

Uniplanar & Biplanar Fixators

Circular Fixators

Hybrid Fixators

• Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By Site:

o Hips & Pelvis

o Lower Leg

o Foot & Ankle

o Knee

o Thigh

• Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The analyst calculated the market size of global lower extremities trauma devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Lower extremities trauma devices manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to lower extremities trauma devices market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global lower extremities trauma devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

