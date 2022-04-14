Global Data Center Construction Markets Outlook & Forecast Report 2022: By 2027, Over 50% of the Prefabricated Modular Deployments will be Complete

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2022-2027.
In 2021, the data center construction market witnessed 10+ new entrants and 50+ M&A and Joint Venture activities, along with a rapid expansion of US-based operators into the EMEA and APAC market.
GLOBAL DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION
In data center cooling and rack solutions the chiller systems dominate the global data center market, capturing a share of around 30% in 2021. The free cooling chillers has gained increased market traction across regions in colder climatic conditions.
By 2027, Over 50% of the prefabricated modular deployments will be complete, which will attract more investment in the data center construction market.
GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
The US & China dominate the global data center construction market, contributing a combined share of around 50% in 2021. These countries will continue to dominate with skyrocketing construction of data center campuses, and migration of data centers to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
- Growing Renewable Energy Adoptions
- 5G Deployments to Grow Edge Data Centers
- Impact of AI Adoption on Data Center Infrastructure
- Increase in Use of Innovative Data Center Technologies
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Key Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Assa Abloy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Daikin Applied
- Data Aire
- Delta Electronics
- EAE
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Nlyte Software
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- RIELLO ELETTRONICA (RIELLO UPS)
- Rolls-Royce
- Siemens
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Yanmar
- ZincFive
- 3M
Key Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- DPR Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs
- M+W Group
- Bouygues Construction
- Turner Construction
- Mercury-based
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Cap Ingelec
- Corgan
- Dar Group
- Deerns
- DSCO Group
- Edarat Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building Company
- HDR
- ISG
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Laing O'Rourke
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Linesight
- Mace
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- NTT Facilities
- Red
- Royal Haskoning
- Sterling and Wilson
- Structure Tone
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- GDS Holdings
- NTT Communications
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21Vianet Group
- Africa Data Centres
- AIMS Data Centre
- Airtel
- AirTrunk Operating
- Aligned
- AtNorth
- Beyond.pl
- Big Data Exchange
- Canberra Data Centers
- Chayora
- Chindata
- CloudHQ
- ClusterPower
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- DataBank
- DATA4
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- EdgeConneX
- Etisalat Group
- Flexential
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain
- Gulf Data Hub
- HostDime
- InterNexa
- Iron Mountain
- IXcellerate
- Keppel Data Centres
- Moro Hub
- NEXTDC
- ODATA
- Ooredoo
- Orange Business Services
- QTS Realty Trust
- Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)
- Scala Data Centers
- Sify Technologies
- Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- SUNeVison
- Tenglong Holdings Group
- Turkcell
- Yondr
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Data Center Investors
- Adani Group
- Cirrus Data Services
- Data Center First
- ESR Cayman
- Global Technical Realty
- Hickory
- Infinity
- IXAfrica
- Novva
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Quantum Loophole
- Stratus DC Management
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Data Center Investment Snapshot (2018-2021)
7.2 Site Selection Critieria
8 Market Landscape
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
8.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
8.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
9 Facility Type
9.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
9.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
9.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10 Hyperscale Self-Built Data Centers
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
10.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
10.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11 Colocation Data Centers
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
12 Enterprise Data Centers
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Electrical Infrastructure
13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.5 General Construction
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Ups Systems
14.4 Generators
14.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
14.6 Pdus
14.7 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Cooling Systems
15.4 Racks
15.5 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.4 Chiller Units
16.5 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.6 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.7 Other Cooling Units
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Air-Based Cooling Technique
17.4 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Core & Shell Development
18.4 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.5 Engineering & Building Design
18.6 Fire Detection & Suppression
18.7 Physical Security
18.8 DCIM/BMS Solutions
19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Tier I & Tier II
19.4 Tier III
19.5 Tier IV
20 Geography
20.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
