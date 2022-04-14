New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market, By Mooring Type, By Application, By Anchor Type, and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267898/?utm_source=GNW



The global offshore mooring systems market is projected to register growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the surging energy requirements and efforts made by the market players and growing utilization of wind and wave energy.



Besides, stringent norms and regulations by the government and rising adoption of renewable energy sources are anticipated to propel the growth of the global offshore mooring systems market.Surge in energy requirements has led to a greater demand for energy generation and distribution around the world, which is propelling the demand for the global offshore mooring systems market.



Maturity of the onshore reserves and significant decrease in the shallow and onshore gas reserves are creating the demand for offshore field exploration, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the global offshore mooring systems market.Emergence of Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSOs) and shift towards generation of clean energy are expected to be major driving factor for offshore mooring systems market.



Growing commercialization of energy resources is leading to high installation of advanced mooring systems, which is anticipated to propel their market growth.

The global offshore mooring systems market is segmented on the basis of mooring type, application, anchor type, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on the mooring type, the market is divided into catenary, taut leg, single point, spread, dynamic positioning, and semi taut.



Catenary mooring systems segment is projected to register the highest growth in the global offshore mooring systems market as it is a least expensive method to moor and FPSO.

Major players operating in the global offshore mooring market are Aecom, Aquatec Group, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Chemicals, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric, Schlumberger Limited, Suez SA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global offshore mooring systems market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global offshore mooring systems market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global offshore mooring systems market based on mooring type, application, anchor type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global offshore mooring systems market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global offshore mooring systems market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global offshore mooring systems market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global offshore mooring systems market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global offshore mooring systems market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global offshore mooring systems market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Offshore Mooring Systems Market, By Mooring Type:

o Catenary

o Taut Leg

o Single Point

o Spread

o Dynamic Positioning

o Semi Taut

• Offshore Mooring Systems Market, By Application:

o Floating

o Production

o Storage & Offloading (FPSO)

o Floating Liquefied Natural Gas

o Tension Leg Platform

o SPAR Platforms

o Others

• Offshore Mooring Systems Market, By Anchor Type:

o Drag Embedment

o Vertical Load

o Suction

• Offshore Mooring Systems Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The analyst calculated the market size of global offshore mooring systems market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Offshore mooring systems manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global offshore mooring systems market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global offshore mooring systems market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267898/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________