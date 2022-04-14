Global Water Softener Markets Report 2022-2027: Focus on Preventive Maintenance, Smart Water Softeners, & Consumer Awareness of Water Quality and Taste

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Softener Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water softeners market would realize an absolute growth of 63% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027

The rising demand for water treatment in countries such as China, India, and Singapore is expected to propel the demand for water softeners during the forecast period. As we advance, factors like urbanization, pollution, industrialization, population growth, and demography are expected to shape the demand for water softeners in households.

WATER SOFTENER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Salt-based segment accounted for majority share of the global water softeners market in 2021 and is expected to grow with an 8.30% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

By application, residential segment dominated the global water softeners market with a revenue share of 40.12% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.12% by the end of 2027.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

The North America dominates the overall water softeners market with a share of 38.24% in 2021 in terms of revenue. The growth of this market in North America is mainly supported by the robust demand generated by food & beverages, offices, residential flats, pharmaceutical, universities, and water treatment facilities.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key vendors in the water softener market are Culligan, Pentair, 3M, A.O. Smith, and GE Appliances.

There has been an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions in the market. For instance, In 2021, A.O. Smith acquired Master Water Conditioning Corporation, and in 2019, Culligan acquired AquaVenture Holdings.

Growth Factors

Growing Consumer Awareness on Water Quality and Taste

Effects of Hardwater on Plumbing and Appliances

Increasing Disposable Income

Growing Laundry Market

Growing RO Market is Likely to Benefit Water Softeners

Key Vendors

Culligan

Pentair

3M

A.O. Smith

GE Appliances

Other Prominent Vendors

EcoWater Systems

Ion Exchange

Whirlpool Corporation

Kinetico

KENT RO Systems

GHP Group

SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

NuvoH2O

Veolia

Suez

Brita

Filtersmart

SoftPro Water Systems

Atlas Filtri

Water Filter Company

AQUAPHOR

Pure Aqua

US Water Systems

