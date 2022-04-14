New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Type, By Well Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267897/?utm_source=GNW



The global extended reach drilling market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the advancements in technology and increasing demand for oil and gas in various end-user industries.



Developments in multiple tools and technologies related to drilling for enhancing the efficiency of the procedures and increasing oil production are also fueling the growth of the global extended reach drilling market.Besides, expanding drilling activities in remote areas in the fragile environment is also aiding the growth of the global extended reach drilling market.



Rising global demand for oil and gas on account of growing industrialization activities and growing applications of technologies like rotary steerable systems and friction reduction tools, among others, are propelling the growth of the global extended reach oil drilling market.Moreover, the expansion of various industries such as automotive, construction, and other manufacturing units and increasing demand for oil excavation are contributing to the market growth.



The use of advanced tools and technologies for increasing oil production capacity while eliminating oil loss is also positively influencing the growth of the global extended reach oil drilling market. Moreover, increasing investments from government authorities and the private sector and the development of innovative tools are supporting the growth of the global extended reach oil drilling market.

The global extended reach drilling market is segmented based on type, well type, technology, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is fragmented into shallow, intermediate, deep, and ultradeep.



The shallow type segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global extended reach drilling market due to the increasing number of oil excavation projects around the world.Based on well type, the market is sub-segmented into 3D wells, deviated wells, and others.



Deviated wells are expected to dominate the global extended reach drilling market due to increasing dependency on extended reach drilling processes.

Major players operating in the global extended reach drilling market are China Oilfield Services Limited, HXR Drilling services, K&M Technology Group, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International, Mubadala Petroleum Ltd., etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global extended reach drilling market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global extended reach drilling market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global extended reach drilling market based on type, well type, technology, appliaction, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global extended reach drilling market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global extended reach drilling market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global extended reach drilling market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global extended reach drilling market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global extended reach drilling market.

Click here to download the sample



Report Scope:



In this report, global extended reach drilling market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Type:

o Shallow

o Intermediate

o Deep

o Ultradeep

• Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Well Type:

o 3D Wells

o Deviated Wells

o Others

• Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Technology:

o Rotary Steerable Systems

o Measurement-While-Drilling

o Logging-While-Drilling

• Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Application:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, vendors and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global extended reach drilling market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Extended reach drilling service provider companies/partners

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to the global extended reach drilling market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global extended reach drilling market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267897/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________