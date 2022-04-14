Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market (2021 to 2026) - Positive Outlook for Specialty Films Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Films & Sheets Market by Material Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BOPP, CPP, PVC, PES, PA), Applications (Packaging & Non-Packaging) and Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plastic films & sheets market size is projected to reach USD 155.1 billion by 2026 from USD 123.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

LLDPE accounted for the largest share amongst other material types in the plastic films & sheets market



LLDPE accounts for the largest market share of the total market. However, the demand for PA film type is projected to increase at a faster rate in the near future. The market for PA film is driven by its clear and printable thermoplastic nature and other properties such as high melting point, exceptional strength & toughness, and good oxygen barrier. It is also scratch, puncture, and flex-crack resistant and does not dissolve or absorb grease, oil, and acidic food.



Packaging segment accounted for the largest market share amongst applications in the plastic films & sheets market



Based on application, the plastic films & sheets market is segmented into two broad categories, namely, Packaging and Non-Packaging. Packaging segment accounts for the largest market share of plastic films & sheets market. Packaging segment is categorized into food, pharmaceutical & medical, consumer goods, industrial, and other packaging applications, which include tobacco, personal care, and home care packaging. Food packaging accounts for the largest share in the global plastic films & sheets packaging market and it is also projected to account for the largest share in the forecast period. Non-packaging segment includes agriculture, construction, medical & healthcare, and other non-packaging applications such as electronics, automotive, and industrial. Agriculture is the largest application of plastic films & sheets in this segment.



APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the plastic films & sheets market during the forecast period



APAC is the largest market for plastic films & sheets. This large market share is primarily attributed to increasing demand for plastic films & sheets in emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand, in the region. Moreover, growth in population, increasing urbanization rate, changing trends, and increasing disposable income are driving the consumption of food, particularly, packaged foods. In addition, growth in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, and government initiatives to attract business investments in various industries including packaging, construction, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and electronics are also driving the market for plastic films & sheets in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Plastic Films & Sheets Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by End-Use Industry and Country

4.3 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by Type

4.4 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by End-Use Industry

4.5 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Bi-Axially Oriented Films

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Water-Soluble Films in Various End-Use Industries

5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for Bioplastic Materials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations

5.2.2.2 Poor Infrastructure Facilities for Recycling

5.2.2.3 Matured Western European Markets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Positive Outlook for Specialty Films

5.2.3.3 Growing Usage of Plastic Films & Sheets in Agriculture

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Recycling of Plastics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Mapping

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Enzyme/Enzyme-Based Technology

5.8.2 Blown Film Extrusion

5.8.3 Upcoming Technologies

5.8.3.1 Solvent-Targeted Recovery and Precipitation (Strap) Technology

5.8.3.2 Nanocellulose-Coated Pet Film for Packaging

5.9 Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Films & Sheets Market

5.10 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.10.1 Introduction

5.10.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

5.11 Tariff & Regulations

5.12 Average Selling Price Analysis

6 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lldpe

6.3 Ldpe

6.4 Hdpe

6.5 Bopp

6.6 Cpp

6.7 Pvc

6.8 Pes

6.9 Pa

6.10 Others

7 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Packaging

7.2.1 Food Packaging

7.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Convenience Food & Ready-To-Eat Food Driving Market

7.2.2 Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging

7.2.2.1 Rising Investments in Healthcare Expected to Drive Demand

7.2.3 Consumer Goods Packaging

7.2.3.1 Increasing Usage of Consumer Electronics & Rising E-Commerce Expected to Increase Use of Plastic Films

7.2.4 Industrial Packaging

7.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging to Drive Growth

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Plastic Films & Sheets Market in Non-Packaging

7.3.1 Agriculture

7.3.1.1 Increasing Food Production Driving Market for Agricultural Films

7.3.2 Construction

7.3.2.1 Growing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies Expected to Increase Demand

7.3.3 Medical & Healthcare

7.3.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Personal Hygiene to Drive Market

7.3.4 Others

8 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by Applications

8.1 Packaging Films

8.2 Stretch Films

8.3 Shrink Films

8.4 Bags

8.5 Pouches

8.6 Wraps

8.7 Others

9 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, Key Developments

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.3.1 Amcor plc

10.3.2 Berry Global Group, Inc.

10.3.3 Sabic

10.3.4 Toray Industries, Inc.

10.3.5 Sealed Air Corporation

10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 3 Players

10.5 Market Evaluation Matrix

10.6 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

10.6.1 Star

10.6.2 Emerging Leader

10.6.3 Participants

10.6.4 Pervasive

10.7 Business Strategy Excellence

10.8 Business Product Footprint

10.9 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)

10.9.1 Starting Blocks

10.9.2 Responsive Companies

10.9.3 Progressive Companies

10.9.4 Dynamic Companies

10.10 Competitive Situation & Trends

10.10.1 Product Launches

10.10.2 Deals

10.10.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amcor plc

11.2 Berry Global Group, Inc.

11.3 Sabic

11.4 Toray Industries Inc.

11.5 Sealed Air Corporation

11.6 Uflex Ltd.

11.7 Toyobo Co., Ltd.

11.8 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

11.9 Dupont Teijin Films

11.10 Oben Holding Group

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 Rkw Se

11.11.2 Taghleef Industries

11.11.3 Tekni-Plex

11.11.4 Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited

11.11.5 Cosmo Films

11.11.6 Novolex

11.11.7 Chiripal Poly Films Limited

11.11.8 Pt. Trias Sentosa Tbk

11.11.9 Altopro, S.A. De C.V.

11.11.10 Copol International Ltd.

12 Appendix

