Folding Carton Market Outlook: Size, Suppliers, Trends and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Fachverband Faltschachtel-Industrie eV, Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso OYJ, Mondi, Holmen AB, Svenska Cellulosa AB, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Metsä Board OYJ, ABC Packaging, Maxipos Packaging, Valco Melton, The London Fancy Box Co., Packon Packaging Co., Kartonpack Nyrt., Essentra Packaging Ireland, Sia Lenek, Kadrovik D.O.O., Besta Pack, Homkey Packaging Co., EMC Industry Co.



NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU - Folding Cartons, Boxes and Cases of Non-Corrugated Paper or Paperboard - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Folding Carton Market Statistics

Imports $4.3 Billion USD Exports $5.4 Billion USD Top Importers France, Germany, Poland Top Exporters Germany, Netherlands, Poland

In 2021, approx. 5.9M tonnes of folding cartons, boxes and cases of non-corrugated paper or paperboard were consumed in the EU; growing by 4.7% against the year before. In general, consumption recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The volume of consumption peaked at 6.2M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

The value of the non-corrugated paper box market in the EU rose sharply to $12.9B in 2021, increasing by 8.6% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, indirect taxes and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). Over the period under review, consumption showed a mild curtailment. The level of consumption peaked at $15.3B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Market Forecast to 2030

Folding cartons, boxes and cases of non-corrugated paper or paperboard are widely used in the packaging industry to handle food and beverages, consumer goods, appliances and electronics. Thus, non-corrugated folding paper box consumption depends on the performance of the retail and wholesale trade sectors, which generally reflects GDP dynamics. REQUEST FREE DATA

According to the European Commission, the EU economy is expected to grow by +4.0% and +2.8% from 2022-2023, respectively. The economic expansion is to drive consumer incomes and thereby promote the demand for carton packaging. However, rising prices for energy and basic agricultural products pose a threat to economic growth opportunities.

The potential unemployment spike and an increase in food and electricity prices will limit the growth disposable incomes, which will have a negative effect on the demand for consumer goods. Against those macroeconomic risks, retail trade activity may worsen, which affects the market growth prospects.

Cardboard packaging is one of the most environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Over the past years, companies have actively switched to such types of packaging under a general eco-trend. However, this trend has become less pronounced in 2020 amid growing demand for plastic packaging that is easy to clean during the pandemic. The trend of shifting from paper packaging in favor of plastic is likely to continue, as businesses seek to cut costs for their products, which will also limit the growth of the folding cartos market. An increase in local packaging manufacturers’ production costs may lead to a surge in the market share of the imported products.

Given the above-mentioned factors, the market is forecast to expand with an anticipated CAGR of +0.3% for the period from 2021 to 2030, which is projected to bring the market volume to 6.1M tonnes by the end of 2030.

Folding Carton Production in the EU

In 2021, the volume of folding cartons, boxes and cases of non-corrugated paper or paperboard produced in the EU rose to 6.3M tonnes, increasing by 5% compared with 2020 figures. In value terms, production reached $13.3B in 2021 estimated in export prices.

Production by Country

The country with the largest volume of non-corrugated paper box production was Germany (2.2M tonnes), accounting for 34% of total volume. Moreover, non-corrugated paper box production in Germany exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Italy (722K tonnes), threefold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by France (642K tonnes), with a 10% share.

In Germany, non-corrugated paper box production remained relatively stable over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: Italy (-0.3% per year) and France (-1.1% per year).

Folding Carton Exports in the EU

In 2021, exports of folding cartons, boxes and cases of non-corrugated paper or paperboard in the EU rose to 2.1M tonnes, surging by 4% against the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.5% from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, non-corrugated paper box exports expanded sharply to $5.4B in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.2% from 2007 to 2021.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (572K tonnes), distantly followed by the Netherlands (329K tonnes), Poland (197K tonnes), Belgium (187K tonnes), Austria (156K tonnes), the Czech Republic (111K tonnes) and Spain (99K tonnes) represented the major exporters of folding cartons, boxes and cases of non-corrugated paper or paperboard, together mixing up 79% of total exports. Italy (94K tonnes), France (68K tonnes), Denmark (64K tonnes), Portugal (50K tonnes) and Hungary (37K tonnes) took a relatively small share of total exports.

In value terms, Germany ($1.7B) remains the largest non-corrugated paper box supplier in the EU, comprising 31% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Netherlands ($704M), with a 13% share of total exports. It was followed by Poland, with a 10% share.

In Germany, non-corrugated paper box exports remained relatively stable over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the Netherlands (+2.7% per year) and Poland (+9.5% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The non-corrugated paper box export price in the EU stood at $2,579 per tonne in 2021, picking up by 4.7% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Hungary ($3,851 per tonne), while the Czech Republic ($1,426 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Hungary (+1.6%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Folding Carton Imports in the EU

In 2021, approx. 1.7M tonnes of folding cartons, boxes and cases of non-corrugated paper or paperboard were imported in the EU; picking up by 2.8% compared with the year before. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.1% over the period from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, non-corrugated paper box imports expanded sharply to $4.3B in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +2.6% from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

In 2021, France (346K tonnes), distantly followed by Belgium (206K tonnes), Germany (185K tonnes), the Netherlands (159K tonnes), Poland (137K tonnes) and Spain (119K tonnes) were the main importers of folding cartons, boxes and cases of non-corrugated paper or paperboard, together comprising 68% of total imports. Ireland (71K tonnes), Italy (61K tonnes), the Czech Republic (55K tonnes), Austria (42K tonnes), Hungary (41K tonnes), Romania (40K tonnes) and Sweden (37K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, France ($937M), Germany ($524M) and Poland ($400M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 43% share of total imports. The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Romania, Ireland, Sweden and Hungary lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 45%.

Ireland (+6.5%) and Hungary (+6.5%) recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The non-corrugated paper box import price in the EU stood at $2,531 per tonne in 2021, increasing by 8.3% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Italy ($3,604 per tonne), while Belgium ($1,670 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+3.6%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Folding cartons, boxes and cases, of non-corrugated paper or paperboard.

Related Links

Folding Carton Market

Paper Bag Market

Paper Hand Towel Market

Paper and Paperboard Market

Wood Pulp Market