Global DNA Nanotechnology Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

Global DNA nanotechnology market is projected to register growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rising advancements in nanotechnology and its growing number of applications in the healthcare sector.



A surge in demand for the effective and efficient drug delivery system in pharmaceutical companies and heavy investments from market players in nano particles are driving the demand for the future growth of the global DNA nanotechnology market.Nanotechnology is the branch of science and engineering that deals with designing, producing, and utilizing structures through manipulating atoms and molecules at nanoscale.



Nanotechnology finds application in multiple domains of science such as organic chemistry, semiconductor physics, molecular biology, nanomedicine, nanoelectronics, etc.DNA nanotechnology can perform computation in a biocompatible format to synthesize smart drugs for targeted drug delivery.



Hence, the technology is rapidly adopted by the pharmaceutical industry players, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global DNA nanotechnology market. Increasing investments from the government and private sector in the healthcare sector to support advancements in therapeutics, pharmaceutical products, medical devices, etc., are expected to drive the growth of the global DNA nanotechnology market. Furthermore, increasing incidences of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular problems, diabetes, genetic diseases, cancer, etc., are substantiating the growth of the global DNA nanotechnology market.

The global DNA nanotechnology market segmentation is based on type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the market is further divided into targeted drug delivery, smart pills, nanolithography, and others.



Targeted drug delivery segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global DNA nanotechnology market in the coming years owing to factors such as rising demand for efficient and targeted drug delivery and growing instances of cancer across the world. However, smart pills are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global DNA nanotechnology market owing to their rising usage for personalized medicine and nanomedicine.

Major players operating in the global DNA nanotechnology market are NuProbe USA Inc., tilibit nanosystems GmbH, GATTAquant GmbH, Genisphere LLC, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis International AG, etc.



